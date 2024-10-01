It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

Cricket lovers all over the world are eagerly waiting to see their cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar return to the ground as he gears up for the first ever International Masters League (IML). This groundbreaking T20 tournament, set to commence in November 2024, will feature iconic players from six cricketing powerhouses: India, Australia, South Africa, England, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

The IML is a joint venture between Tendulkar and his cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar, who will be the commissioner of the league. Both of these legends are to restore the traditional rivalries and to pay tribute to the golden age of cricket with the help of the serious competition. Battles will take place in large sports stadiums in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur, and fans will be able to watch their favourites recreate moments from the past.

Tendulkar, who also joined the league, said, “Cricket is still on the rise not only in India but in the entire world… The sportspersons themselves do not retire at heart.” His comeback is expected by the fans, as he has not played international cricket for more than a decade now.

Gavaskar seconded this by pointing out that the IML is not a tournament but a way of reminding the fans of their heroes. ”The International Masters League will make fans get closer to the heroes they have been following for years,” he said.

This will bring back some old jealous rivalry with players such as Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist, and Muttiah Muralitharan expected to take part in the tournament. It is believed that the T20 format that is swiftly paced is likely to produce special moments that fans will enjoy.

Thus, as the cricketing world prepares for this particular landmark event, so too does the IML prepare to be a landmark event in the T20 format, thereby combining the past and present with the competitive spirit of the game and giving retired players one final moment of glory.