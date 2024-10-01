It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

This actor carried wife's dead body on his shoulders after daughter's birth, worked as tailor; then became top...

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

THIS blood group makes best life partner

THIS blood group makes best life partner

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

HomeSports

Sports

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

Sachin Tendulkar return to the ground as he gears up for the first ever…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 01:23 PM IST

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cricket lovers all over the world are eagerly waiting to see their cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar return to the ground as he gears up for the first ever International Masters League (IML). This groundbreaking T20 tournament, set to commence in November 2024, will feature iconic players from six cricketing powerhouses: India, Australia, South Africa, England, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

The IML is a joint venture between Tendulkar and his cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar, who will be the commissioner of the league. Both of these legends are to restore the traditional rivalries and to pay tribute to the golden age of cricket with the help of the serious competition. Battles will take place in large sports stadiums in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Raipur, and fans will be able to watch their favourites recreate moments from the past.

Tendulkar, who also joined the league, said, “Cricket is still on the rise not only in India but in the entire world… The sportspersons themselves do not retire at heart.” His comeback is expected by the fans, as he has not played international cricket for more than a decade now.

Gavaskar seconded this by pointing out that the IML is not a tournament but a way of reminding the fans of their heroes. ”The International Masters League will make fans get closer to the heroes they have been following for years,” he said.

This will bring back some old jealous rivalry with players such as Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist, and Muttiah Muralitharan expected to take part in the tournament. It is believed that the T20 format that is swiftly paced is likely to produce special moments that fans will enjoy.

Thus, as the cricketing world prepares for this particular landmark event, so too does the IML prepare to be a landmark event in the T20 format, thereby combining the past and present with the competitive spirit of the game and giving retired players one final moment of glory.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai, details inside

After Hassan Nasrallah, another high-ranking Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah, another high-ranking Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli airstrike in Lebanon

These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

These cities strike gold, make Rs 377 crore from metals taken out of cremated bodies

Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

Watch: Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands, viral video sparks outrage

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement