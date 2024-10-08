Twitter
Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league

Why former India team skipper Sourav Ganguly once asked a security guard to watch over Yuvraj Singh, know here

Sunil Mittal-led Airtel may buy Ratan Tata's company again after 7 years; check details here

Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league

The highly anticipated International Masters League (IML) is all set to take the world by storm, bringing together legendary cricketers from six cricketing powerhouses, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies in a thrilling T20 franchise tournament.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 05:22 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar set to return on cricket field, will lead India in THIS league
The highly anticipated International Masters League (IML) is all set to take the world by storm, bringing together legendary cricketers from six cricketing powerhouses, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies in a thrilling T20 franchise tournament.

The inaugural edition will run from November 17, to December 8. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the opening leg of four matches.

The tournament will kick off with a high-octane fixture between India and Sri Lanka on November 17, pitting Sachin Tendulkar against Kumar Sangakkara, a throwback to their legendary encounters of the past.

In the second match, Shane Watson's Australia will take on Jacques Kallis' South Africa, followed by another showdown featuring Sri Lanka versus Eoin Morgan's England. Brian Lara and his West Indies team will return to the field to face Australia in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The action will then move to Lucknow (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium) on November 21, where India will play South Africa.

Lucknow will host six matches, after which the league will shift to Raipur (Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur), where India will lock horns with England on November 28.

Raipur will host eight games in all, including the semi-finals and then the final on December 8th, in which the first-ever champions of the International Masters League will be crowned.

Iconic players, all of whom have had illustrious careers, will captain their respective teams, bringing their unmatched experience and competitive spirit to the T20 format. With 18 action-packed matches, the IML promises to captivate audiences, blending nostalgia with high-energy cricket.

The captains in the International Masters League feature: India: Sachin Tendulkar, West Indies: Brian Lara, Sri Lanka: Kumar Sangakkara, Australia: Shane Watson, England: Eoin Morganand South Africa: Jacques Kallis

Cricket icon and League Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said during the event as quoted from a press release, "As the ambassador and face of the IML, I am looking forward to leading and representing India Masters in the league. The action on the field will no doubt be competitive and exciting. All the players are enthused at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It's an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport that we all love."

Brian Lara, captain of the West Indies team, added, "It's going to be amazing to step back onto the field with such a talented group of players. The format is fast, exciting, and competitive--just what the fans want."

England captain Eoin Morgan said, "The IML brings the best of both worlds--cricketing legends and franchise competition. It's going to be a phenomenal experience for both players and fans."

Jacques Kallis, South Africa's captain, said, "The chance to play in such a competitive environment again is thrilling. The IML will showcase not only our talent but also our passion for the game."

Australia captain Shane Watson said, "It's incredible to see so many legends of the game coming together in one league. I'm excited to lead Australia and will hopefully deliver some top-notch cricket for the fans."

Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara added, "Playing against the best once again in this format is special. Fans will get to see competitive cricket and relive some unforgettable moments."

League Commissioner Sunil Gavaskar remarked, "Stalwarts from every country will be playing the International Masters League. For them, it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their skills and show the world that they are still very good. These guys don't know what it is to take it easy. It is going to be an exciting league, with close contests. I am sure it will be a worth a treat for all those who come to the ground and watch on the television."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

