This Indian Batsman scored most centuries for India in International Cricket, it’s not Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kapil

The top batters of this age, including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, had some outstanding runs, but none of them appear to be close to surpassing the majority of his records.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

This Indian Batsman scored most centuries for India in International Cricket, it’s not Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kapil

In all formats of international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has the most hundreds for India. The only hitter with 100 international hundreds is Sachin. He is followed by Virat Kohli, a modern-day batting superstar who has scored 74 hundred in 492 games across all formats. 

Rahul Dravid, current head coach,  is ranked third with 48 hundred from 504 games over a 16-year career. Rohit Sharma, the current captain of Team India, is in fourth place with 43 points from 435 games.

Players like Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis were his main rivals over his 24-year career, but none of them were able to surpass his records because of his consistency and endurance.

The game has evolved significantly after his departure from international cricket on November 16, 2013. The top batters of this age, including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, had some outstanding runs, but none of them appear to be close to surpassing the majority of Sachin's records.

While Kohli may soon surpass Sachin's record for most ODI centuries, several of Sachin's records appear to be invincible. Let’s take a look at them:

  • Most runs in Tests
  • 100 international centuries and 51 Test tons
  • Most Man of the Match awards
  • Most 90s
  • Most runs in World Cups

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to make global debut on July 26
