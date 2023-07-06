This Indian Batsman scored most centuries for India in International Cricket, it’s not Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kapil

In all formats of international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar has the most hundreds for India. The only hitter with 100 international hundreds is Sachin. He is followed by Virat Kohli, a modern-day batting superstar who has scored 74 hundred in 492 games across all formats.

Rahul Dravid, current head coach, is ranked third with 48 hundred from 504 games over a 16-year career. Rohit Sharma, the current captain of Team India, is in fourth place with 43 points from 435 games.

Players like Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis were his main rivals over his 24-year career, but none of them were able to surpass his records because of his consistency and endurance.

The game has evolved significantly after his departure from international cricket on November 16, 2013. The top batters of this age, including Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson, had some outstanding runs, but none of them appear to be close to surpassing the majority of Sachin's records.

While Kohli may soon surpass Sachin's record for most ODI centuries, several of Sachin's records appear to be invincible. Let’s take a look at them: