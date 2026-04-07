Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral

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SPORTS
Arjun Tendulkar impressed in an IPL 2026 practice session, troubling Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad with sharp yorkers as a viral video caught fans’ attention ahead of his debut for Lucknow Super Giants.
Ahead of today's IPL 2026 match, MI vs RR, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad for IPL 2026. Although he hasn’t yet played this season, Arjun is impressing everyone with his bowling during practice sessions. Earlier, he was traded from the Mumbai Indians to LSG before the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
Arjun is delivering consecutive deadly yorkers and it goes viral on social media. The LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young batsman Abdul Samad struggle to face his pinpoint deliveries. Yorkers highlight Arjun's A video circulating on social media shows Arjun delivering consecutive deadly yorkers. LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young batsman Abdul Samad struggle to face his pinpoint deliveries. The precision and consistency of Arjun’s yorkers highlight his skill and readiness for competitive matches.
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During practice sessions, Arjun Tendulkar has shown his best performance. The IPL match will attract the attention of fans who want to see him play. Arjun dedicates himself to his work and shows his passion for cricket, which has drawn the interest of everyone in his surroundings. Supporters hope he gets his opportunity soon and makes the most of it.
Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 at the age of 26, playing for the Mumbai Indians. He has participated in 5 matches so far and achieved 3 wickets. The LSG team has competed in 2 matches this season, achieving 1 victory and 1 defeat, while planning to use Arjun's abilities in their upcoming matches.