FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Imtiaz Ali reveals how his film Main Vaapas Aaunga on Partition is unique: 'It's also about early youth and romance in 1947'

US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power plants as Donald Trump's deadline nears

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-form Mumbai Indians

3 killed, 2 injured in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral

Watch: Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta trolls Kolkata Knight Riders after washed-out clash with Punjab Kings

One of the finest Designer Replica Bag Websites Online [2026]: Top Trusted Suppliers

Trisha Krishnan slams rumours of quitting films amid Vijay link: 'Married a rich businessman & raising quadruplets'

Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims: 'Find another Aditya Dhar and make an anti-establishment film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed

US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power plants as Donald Trump's deadline nears

US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power p

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral

Arjun Tendulkar impressed in an IPL 2026 practice session, troubling Rishabh Pant and Abdul Samad with sharp yorkers as a viral video caught fans’ attention ahead of his debut for Lucknow Super Giants.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of today's IPL 2026 match, MI vs RR, Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad for IPL 2026. Although he hasn’t yet played this season, Arjun is impressing everyone with his bowling during practice sessions. Earlier, he was traded from the Mumbai Indians to LSG before the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Yorkers that trouble top batsmen:

Arjun is delivering consecutive deadly yorkers and it goes viral on social media. The LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young batsman Abdul Samad struggle to face his pinpoint deliveries. Yorkers highlight Arjun's  A video circulating on social media shows Arjun delivering consecutive deadly yorkers. LSG captain Rishabh Pant and young batsman Abdul Samad struggle to face his pinpoint deliveries. The precision and consistency of Arjun’s yorkers highlight his skill and readiness for competitive matches.

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Fans eager for his IPL debut:

During practice sessions, Arjun Tendulkar has shown his best performance. The IPL match will attract the attention of fans who want to see him play. Arjun dedicates himself to his work and shows his passion for cricket, which has drawn the interest of everyone in his surroundings. Supporters hope he gets his opportunity soon and makes the most of it.

Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023 at the age of 26, playing for the Mumbai Indians. He has participated in 5 matches so far and achieved 3 wickets. The LSG team has competed in 2 matches this season, achieving 1 victory and 1 defeat, while planning to use Arjun's abilities in their upcoming matches.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed
US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island
US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power plants as Donald Trump's deadline nears
US-Israel-Iran war: Tehran urges youth to form 'human shield' around its power p
3 killed, 2 injured in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul
3 killed in gunfight outside Israeli consulate in Turkey's Istanbul
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-form Mumbai Indians
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals eye advantage as Hardik Pandya returns for out-of-for
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant stunned in practice, ahead of IPL 206 debut; video goes viral
Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar ‘yorkers’ leave LSG skipper Rishab Pant
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement