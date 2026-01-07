Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on March 5. The wedding festivities are expected to be intimate, with close family and friends in attendance, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s preference for private celebrations.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandok on March 5, 2026. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer got engaged to his fiancée, Saaniya, the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, back in August last year, and the duo is expected to get hitched in March.

According to The Times of India reports, the announcement has created a buzz among fans and media, blending the worlds of sport and high society, the wedding festivities are expected to be intimate, with close family and friends in attendance, reflecting the Tendulkar family’s preference for private celebrations.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya Chandhok hails from one of the most affluent families in Mumbai and is a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. The Ghai family holds a strong presence in the hospitality and food industries and owns the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery. Saaniya's family is well-known in Mumbai's business circles, and her engagement to Arjun Tendulkar has brought joy to the cricketing community.

Arjun's Tendulkar's Career

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been making waves in the cricketing world with his impressive performances, was traded to Indian Premier League side Lucknow Super Giants from Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction. LSG also roped in veteran Indian seamer Mohammed Shami to their ranks in yet another all-cash deal in a bid to strengthen their bowling unit.

Sachin Tendulkar confirms engagement

In a sweet and candid moment that sent fans into celebration mode, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is officially engaged. The revelation came during a Q&A session on Reddit, where a curious fan asked, “Did Arjun really get engaged?” To this, Sachin Tendulkar replied with warmth and pride, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.” The confirmation from the Master Blaster himself comes days after speculation had been swirling across social media regarding Arjun’s reported engagement to Saaniya Chandok.

While no formal public announcement had been made earlier, fans had picked up on subtle online clues and media reports, which hinted at a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.