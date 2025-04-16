Sara Tendulkar and Sana Ganguly, are making waves in their respective fields, with a growing presence on social media and in the professional world.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as the 'God of Cricket', and Sourav Ganguly, former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are two of the most revered figures in Indian cricket. Both have had illustrious careers, earning immense wealth and adoration from fans worldwide. Now, their daughters, Sara Tendulkar and Sana Ganguly, are making waves in their respective fields, with a growing presence on social media and in the professional world. Let's take a closer look at the lives and careers of these two young women.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendlukar's educational qualification

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the cricket legend, has carved out a niche for herself as a model and social media influencer. With millions of followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with well-known designers and participated in prestigious fashion events around the world. Sara holds a master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London (UCL), showcasing her academic prowess.

Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly's educational qualification

Sana Ganguly, daughter of Sourav Ganguly, has also made a name for herself as an influencer and professional. She graduated from University College London (UCL) with a degree in Economics and has worked with top firms like HSBC, KPMG, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and ICICI.

Sara Tendulkar's net worth

Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media and is often seen doing brand collaboration on her social media. According to media reports, Sara's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Sana Ganguly's net worth

Sana has also started an internship with PwC, with a reported salary package of around Rs 30 lakh per annum. Although there is no concrete information about Sana's net worth, her lavish lifestyle and lucrative career prospects suggest she is doing well financially.

Sara Tendulkar vs Sana Ganguly: Who is richer?

Comparing the two, it's challenging to determine who is richer, as both Sara and Sana come from affluent backgrounds and have impressive careers. While Sara's net worth is reportedly around Rs 1 crore, Sana's internship package and work experience with top firms indicate a promising financial future. Ultimately, both daughters of cricket legends are forging their own paths, leveraging their family names and their own talents to succeed in their respective fields.