Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara vs Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana: Who is more educated? Check their net worth, other details

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the 'God of Cricket,' and Sourav Ganguly, former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are celebrated figures in Indian cricket. Both have had successful careers, earning significant wealth and adoration from fans globally. Now, their daughters, Sara Tendulkar and Sana Ganguly, are gaining attention in their respective fields, with a growing presence on social media and in their professional lives.

Sara Tendulkar's educational qualification

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has established herself as a model and social media influencer. With millions of followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with renowned designers and participated in prestigious fashion events worldwide.

According to reports, Sara went to Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She later pursued her studies at University College London (UCL), graduating in Biomedical Sciences.

Sana Ganguly's educational qualification

Sana Ganguly, daughter of Sourav Ganguly, also excels academically. She attended La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, and later enrolled at Oxford University to study Political Science. Sana is known for her intellectual views on social media and has a strong interest in classic literature and performing arts.

Sara Tendulkar vs Sana Ganguly: Who is richer?

Comparing the two, it's challenging to determine who is richer, as both Sara and Sana come from affluent backgrounds and have impressive careers. While Sara's net worth is reportedly around Rs 1 crore, Sana's internship package and work experience with top firms indicate a promising financial future.

Both Sara Tendulkar and Sana Ganguly have pursued their education at the international level. Sara Tendulkar is involved in the medical field, while Sana Ganguly is focused on social sciences. Their fields of study differ, but both young women are inspirational in their respective areas.

