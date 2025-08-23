Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation

Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...

KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'

Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more

Saaniya Chondhok, who reportedly got engaged to Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar, shares a close bond with Sara Tendlukar. However, comparisons have been drawn between Saaniya and Sara regarding their educational qualification and careers. Let's know who is more educated between the two.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:58 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, recently embarked on a new journey in his personal life. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been in the limelight. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, shares a close bond with her 'soon-to-be bhabhi', as they are frequently seen together. However, comparisons have been drawn between Arjun’s fiancée, Saaniya and his sister Sara regarding their educational qualification and careers.

Let's have a closer look at it and know who is more educated, Sara Tendulkar or Saaniya Chandhok.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendlukar's educational qualification

Sara Tendulkar completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai before pursuing her higher education in London. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition, both from the University of London's University College London (UCL).

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification

Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a popular businessman in Mumbai, went to Mumbai's prestigious BD Somani International School and then to The Cathedral & John Connon School to comeplete her schooling. After her primary education, she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating in 2020 with a degree in Business Management.

In addition to her business studies, Saaniya obtained certification as a veterinary technician through the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, integrating her academic knowledge with practical experience in animal care.

Sara Tendulkar's career

The 27-year-old has carved out a niche for herself as a model and social media influencer. Recently, Sara has made a significant leap in her wellness journey by opening her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. With millions of followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with well-known designers and participated in prestigious fashion events around the world.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar beams with pride as daughter Sara Tendulkar opens Pilates studio in Mumbai, Saaniya Chandhok joins celebration - See pics

Saaniya Chandhok's career

Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.

 

Sara Tendulkar's net worth

Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media and is often seen doing brand collaboration on her social media. According to media reports, Sara's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Saaniya Chandhok's net worth

Saaniya Chandhok's estimated net worth is approximately USD 100,000 (Rs 87,35,000), primarily from her business activities with Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Despite her family's extensive business interests, her personal wealth is mainly from her pet care venture.

Sara Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chondhok: Who is more educated?

Sara and Saaniya, both with master's degrees from London, are actively establishing their individual identities in their respective fields, generating recent attention as a result of their close friendship.

Saaniya Chandhok, a rising entrepreneur with a background in business management and veterinary care, has successfully launched a high-end pet care company in Mumbai, despite her family's significant business background. While her association with Arjun Tendulkar has increased her visibility, she remains dedicated to her business career, as well as her roles as an animal rights advocate and entrepreneur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IAS Association issues BIG statement on online trolling of CEC Gyanesh Kumar's family: 'Such personal attacks...'
IAS body's BIG statement on online trolling of Gyanesh Kumar's family
UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you
UP man tortures wife to have figure like Nora Fatehi, what he did will shock you
Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city, not Bangalore, Mumbai, it is...
Sam Altman's OpenAI confirms first India office in THIS city
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stag
More Than Magic: Science and engineering behind Michael Jackson's lean
More Than Magic: Science and Engineering Behind Michael Jackson's Lean
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE