Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar vs Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandhok: Who is more educated, know their net worth and more

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, recently embarked on a new journey in his personal life. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star cricketer reportedly got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony. Ever since then, the couple has been in the limelight. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, shares a close bond with her 'soon-to-be bhabhi', as they are frequently seen together. However, comparisons have been drawn between Arjun’s fiancée, Saaniya and his sister Sara regarding their educational qualification and careers.

Let's have a closer look at it and know who is more educated, Sara Tendulkar or Saaniya Chandhok.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendlukar's educational qualification

Sara Tendulkar completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai before pursuing her higher education in London. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master's degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition, both from the University of London's University College London (UCL).

Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée Saaniya Chandhok's educational qualification

Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a popular businessman in Mumbai, went to Mumbai's prestigious BD Somani International School and then to The Cathedral & John Connon School to comeplete her schooling. After her primary education, she attended the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), graduating in 2020 with a degree in Business Management.

In addition to her business studies, Saaniya obtained certification as a veterinary technician through the ABC program of the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024, integrating her academic knowledge with practical experience in animal care.

Sara Tendulkar's career

The 27-year-old has carved out a niche for herself as a model and social media influencer. Recently, Sara has made a significant leap in her wellness journey by opening her own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. With millions of followers on Instagram, she has collaborated with well-known designers and participated in prestigious fashion events around the world.

Saaniya Chandhok's career

Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.

Sara Tendulkar's net worth

Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media and is often seen doing brand collaboration on her social media. According to media reports, Sara's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

Saaniya Chandhok's net worth

Saaniya Chandhok's estimated net worth is approximately USD 100,000 (Rs 87,35,000), primarily from her business activities with Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP. Despite her family's extensive business interests, her personal wealth is mainly from her pet care venture.

Sara Tendulkar vs Saaniya Chondhok: Who is more educated?

Sara and Saaniya, both with master's degrees from London, are actively establishing their individual identities in their respective fields, generating recent attention as a result of their close friendship.

Saaniya Chandhok, a rising entrepreneur with a background in business management and veterinary care, has successfully launched a high-end pet care company in Mumbai, despite her family's significant business background. While her association with Arjun Tendulkar has increased her visibility, she remains dedicated to her business career, as well as her roles as an animal rights advocate and entrepreneur.