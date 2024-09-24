Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note on son Arjun’s birthday, praises him for…

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took on X to wish his son and bowler Arjun Tendulkar on his 25th birthday.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took on X to wish his son and bowler Arjun Tendulkar on his 25th birthday on Tuesday. In a heartwarming post, Sachin reveals that his son inspires him every day. He highlighted that Arjun’s morning routine starts with hitting the gym, which demonstrates his strong work ethic.

“Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams!,” wrote Sachin on X.

Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams! pic.twitter.com/1oXanWFhRE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2024

Recently, Arjun Tendulkar who is a left-handed medium bowler took a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa's innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

Arjun has been a part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians since the 2022 season and made his debut with them in 2023.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.