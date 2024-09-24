Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note on son Arjun’s birthday, praises him for…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's husband from whom she has filed for divorce, Kashmiri model acted in...

Bigg Boss 17 winner, comedian Munawar Faruqui buys plush home in Mumbai, it's price will leave you shocked

Badlapur sexual assault case: Accused Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks...

Ishan Kishan named in Rest of India squad for Irani Cup match vs Mumbai

Rithvik Dhanjani to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Actor says 'I like...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's husband from whom she has filed for divorce, Kashmiri model acted in...

Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's husband from whom she has filed for divorce, Kashmiri model acted in...

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

Apple genius salary for Indian stores revealed: Company pays way above average pay of executives, amount will shock you

Apple genius salary for Indian stores revealed: Company pays way above average pay of executives, amount will shock you

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exceptional educational qualifications

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

Impressive educational qualifications of Nayanthara

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

दुनिया की वो कंपनी जहां बिल्लियां करती हैं नौकरी, कंपनी की बॉस भी है Cat

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Bigg Boss 17 winner, comedian Munawar Faruqui buys plush home in Mumbai, it's price will leave you shocked

Bigg Boss 17 winner, comedian Munawar Faruqui buys plush home in Mumbai, it's price will leave you shocked

Rithvik Dhanjani to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Actor says 'I like...'

Rithvik Dhanjani to participate in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18? Actor says 'I like...'

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says film's Oscar entry proves 'content is real king': 'It paves way...'| Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says film's Oscar entry proves 'content is real king': 'It paves way...'| Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note on son Arjun’s birthday, praises him for…

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took on X to wish his son and bowler Arjun Tendulkar on his 25th birthday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:19 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note on son Arjun’s birthday, praises him for…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took on X to wish his son and bowler Arjun Tendulkar on his 25th birthday on Tuesday. In a heartwarming post, Sachin reveals that his son inspires him every day. He highlighted that Arjun’s morning routine starts with hitting the gym, which demonstrates his strong work ethic. 

“Happy birthday to my amazing son, Arjun! Your love for life and relentless dedication inspire me every day. Watching you hit the gym first thing this morning just shows your incredible work ethic. Proud of you always! Here’s to another year of chasing your dreams!,” wrote Sachin on X.

Recently, Arjun Tendulkar who is a left-handed medium bowler took a match-winning nine-wicket haul in Goa's innings and 189-run victory over hosts Karnataka in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, which is also known as KSCA Invitational, a pre-season meet for state teams.

Arjun has been a part of the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians since the 2022 season and made his debut with them in 2023.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India squad due to…

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India squad due to…

Top 5 SEO Companies In India - 2024 Reviews

Top 5 SEO Companies In India - 2024 Reviews

After Bumrah picks himself over Virat Kohli on fittest cricketer in team, Ravichandran Ashwin replies, 'Let him say…'

After Bumrah picks himself over Virat Kohli on fittest cricketer in team, Ravichandran Ashwin replies, 'Let him say…'

PIL in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row

PIL in Supreme Court seeks SIT probe into Tirupati laddu row

Indian star cricketer Shreyas Iyer, his mother buy Rs 29000000 apartment in...

Indian star cricketer Shreyas Iyer, his mother buy Rs 29000000 apartment in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's biggest flop film was made in Rs 100 crore, couldn't recover 10% of budget; it's not Himmatwala, Maidaan

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

7 easy ways to reduce your microplastic intake at home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement