Sachin Tendulkar joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo among top 3 sportspersons in world’s most admired list

Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni, but cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar is among the top 3 sportspersons among the world’s most admired men of 2021, alongside footballing greats Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Sachin was ranked the 12th ‘Most Admired Man’ in the world, in a survey conducted by internet-based market research and data analytics company YouGov. The world’s ‘Most Admired Man’ list is based on responses from 42,000 individuals across 38 countries and territories.

Among sporting stars of the world, Sachin ranks above current Team India Test captain Virat Kohli and former World Cup winning Pakistan spinner and current PM Imran Khan. Sachin also ranks above Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, as well as former American president Donald Trump.

Since leaving cricket, Sachin has been involved in a number of endeavours. He became the South Asia ambassador for UNICEF in 2013, after a decade long association with the body. Furthermore, the former star cricketer has been involved in many philanthropic initiatives in girl child education, health, sporting development across several cities and villages.