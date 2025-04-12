SPORTS
Tendulkar has often expressed his frustration with the rule, saying that it has created an imbalance between bat and ball.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering major changes to the rules for One Day Internationals (ODIs) following criticism from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The focus is on the use of two new balls, a rule that has drawn concern for affecting the game, particularly when it comes to reverse swing.
Currently, two new balls are used in ODIs, one from each end of the pitch, to keep the ball shiny longer. While this was meant to help the ball last, it has made reverse swing less effective. Tendulkar has been vocal about the issue, pointing out that the use of two new balls doesn’t allow the ball to get old enough to reverse swing. This has reduced one of the most exciting aspects of ODIs, especially in the death overs.
Tendulkar has often expressed his frustration with the rule, saying that it has created an imbalance between bat and ball. He believes that reverse swing is a vital skill for bowlers and a crucial part of the game. "Having two new balls in one-day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse," he once wrote in a social media post.
To address this, the ICC is proposing to change the rule. The new plan would see teams using just one ball from the 25th over onwards instead of two new balls throughout the innings. This change would help bring back the skill of reverse swing and restore a fairer balance between batting and bowling.
Alongside this, the ICC is also considering ways to speed up Test cricket. One idea is to introduce countdown clocks between overs to make sure that 90 overs are bowled per day.
The ICC is set to review these changes soon, and the cricketing world is waiting to see what direction the game will take.
Also read: PSL takes strict action as Diamond Pick star for Peshawar Zalmi leaves for Mumbai Indians in IPL, he is...
Inside luxurious business jet Gulfstream, that brought 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana to India
'I'm not old': Sunny Deol gets angry, looks visibly upset with Shalin Bhanot after he says...
MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2025? Mohammad Kaif asks tough questions after KKR thrash CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk
Meet Chef Stefan Gadit busy adding flavours to Gauri Khan's Bandra restaurant Torii
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta sees man throw 'roti' at cow on busy road, approaches him and does this
Why Mitchell Marsh is not playing Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans?
Meet the owner of Rosy Blue, one of world's top diamond companies, close relative of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani
Sachin Tendulkar heavily criticised this ICC rule but it is all set to change now, find out what it does
Meet man who secured placement package of whopping Rs 1.03 crore per annum, not from IIT, IIM, NIT; he is from...
Meet superstar who was offered Kaho Naa Pyar Hai at the peak of career, his rejection made Hrithik Roshan a star, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, but...
David Warner responds to Pakistan reporter’s 'India spreading hate' claim over PSL debut
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries increases stakes in shipbuilding industry, invests in THIS company
Karan Johar, Gippy Grewal's Akaal lands in controversy for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments, Patiala police detains...
Imran Khan says Aamir Khan's old films 'have not aged well', calls blockbuster that earned over Rs 75 crore 'uncomfortable to watch', it is...
Tejasswi Prakash earned three times more money than Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna, but how...
Big security threat for Pakistan Police in Islamabad ahead of PSL 2025 as the hotel where players are staying catches fire
Will tech giants Google, Amazon, OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet suffer as tariff war threatens U.S. AI boom? How will it benefit India?
When Mukesh Ambani declared who is his boss in real life, hint it's another Ambani but not Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani
Is UPI down? Thousands report massive outage on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm apps
Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa hits back at ex-husband Rajeev Sen for questioning her financial struggles: 'Whatever I do is always...'
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Pakistan, tremors felt in J-K
Beautiful tradition of handwritten letters in Bollywood: When Amitabh Bachchan praised Nimrat Kaur for her performance in Abhishek Bachchan starrer
Pakistani reporter roasts Rizwan with 'win or learn' jibe ahead of PSL, Shadab-Babar Azam hardly control laugh, watch viral video
Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai house Mannat is the third most photographed place in India, first two are..
Did Tahawwur Rana meet Pakistan's ISI agent in Dubai before 26/11 Mumbai attack? Who was MYSTERIOUS man?
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's daughter Samaira studies in Dhirubhai Ambani International School, what is its fees for KG class
Meet Edward, Alia Bhatt's favourite prince, clicked by princess Raha
Japan shows the way, India to follow suit? World's first 3D printed railway station gets made in flat 6 hours
Old Mughal document details on pilgrims' benefits in Allahabad: Those who come for holy dip in river Ganga...
Amitabh Bachchan had filed for bankruptcy, had four big flops in five years but then released...and changed his fate forever, not KBC, Mohabbatein
PSL's Multan Sultans captain Rizwan isn't happy about trolling over bad English, says 'I am proud of one thing and that is...'
This Amitabh Bachchan film was expected to be his comeback project, was India's most expensive film of the year, turned out to be box office bomb
China has built world's highest bridge, 200m taller than Eiffel Tower, it cost Rs 2200 crore; what purpose would it serve?
PSL takes strict action as Diamond Pick star for Peshawar Zalmi leaves for Mumbai Indians in IPL, he is...
Ruturaj Gaikwad out of squad after injury, MS Dhoni is the new CSK captain but why is Ruturaj playing football!
Bazooka X review: Mammootty film has 'nothing new to offer' with 'one of his worst performances', say netizens
Bad news for Pakistan: First it was Kane Williamson, now it's Alex Carey, international stars are ditching PSL
Former CJI DY Chandrachud struggles to find suitable house in Delhi for specially abled daughters ahead of April 30 deadline
Meet man who scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains with rank 14, then cleared JEE Advanced with rank 2, later went to Berkeley for…
Amitabh Bachchan scolded Aishwarya Rai playfully and said 'stop behaving like Aaradhya' at an event, she said 'but everyone knows...'
Bill Gates giving less than 1% of his humongous wealth to his kids, here's how 'Nepo Baby' Phoebe Gates reacts
Janhvi Kapoor gets Lamborghini in gift from Ananya Birla, here's how much it costs
Shatrughan Sinha rejected sweets sent by Amitabh Bachchan after Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai wedding, reason will make you think
Kamal Hassan meets Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas in San Francisco and discussed AI in filmmaking, how will it change the industry
Farah Khan teases her cook Dilip's high salary after his hilarious demand for pay raise: 'Iski pagaar bataungi toh...'
Mukesh Ambani's iconic Rs 1500 crore Mumbai house Antilia: What was there earlier?
Good news for Mukesh Ambani as JioHotstar surpasses 200 million subscribers, becomes world's third-largest...
Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son, lost 108kg in just 18 months but the weight came back, here's what went wrong
India’s first batch of 40 'Purple officers' complete training in Tamil Nadu, here's all you need to know about them
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar film sees huge 50% drop after strong opening, earns just Rs...
Delhi Metro changes last train timings on all lines for IPL matches; Check new timings here
Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar double down on US after Donald Trump's 90-day tariffs pause: 'We never negotiate at gunpoint'
Vivek Agnihotri decodes why Bollywood is failing, points out filmmakers for 'playing safe': 'Hum gulaam bante ja rahe hai' | Exclusive
Meet woman who studied Economics in London, cleared UPSC exam on 3rd attempt, later married another IAS officer, her AIR was...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch SRH vs PBKS match 27 live on TV, online?
SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and images to share
Pink Moon 2025: Check date, time and where to watch this 'Micromoon' from India?
Meet man who sold detergent powder door-to-door on bicycle, later built his own company worth Rs 700000000
Jaat box office collection day 2: Despite working Friday, Sunny Deol-starrer shows little drop, earns Rs 16 crores
'King toh pitch pe sota milega': Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi players trolled for biryani feast ahead of PSL opener
Masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance's Campa ropes in THIS south Indian star amid ongoing IPL season
'Weakest link in team, retire now': Fans react after MS Dhoni falls cheaply again in CSK vs KKR clash, register their lowest score at Chepauk
Anant Ambani once shared how Radhika Merchant dealt with his long work hours: 'She complains a lot....'
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s return as captain ends in heartbreak as KKR beat CSK by 8 wickets at Chepauk
Watch: Rohit Sharma yells 'abey mera kya le raha hai' as Mumbai Indians stars caught in Delhi dust storm
Isha Ambani joins FIVB Board as gender-in-minority member, Louise Bawden named athlete representative for Olympic cycle
Celebrity MasterChef grand finale: Gaurav Khanna wins the season, walks away with trophy and Rs 20 lakh; Nikki Tamboli becomes 1st runner-up
Karan Kundrra loses cool, denies reports of engagement with Tejasswi Prakash in Dubai: 'Abhi thoda zyada ho raha hai'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk suffers Rs 10.1 lakh crore loss in 2025, tops list of biggest billionaire losses this year, know reason
Gold rate today: Yellow metal hits all-time high of Rs 96540, what's the reason behind it
Meet man, born in an Indian village, one of the richest in UAE, has net worth of over Rs 500000000000
Meet world's richest actor, never gave a blockbuster, but still has net worth of $1.4 billion; he's richer than Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, Shah Rukh
IPL or PSL? Pakistan star pacer Mohammad Amir reveals his preferred league for next year
Delhi-NCR weather: Over 15 flights delayed at IGI airport due to adverse weather conditions, check details here
KL Rahul’s fierce Kantara-inspired celebration after sealing win over RCB goes viral
Reviving ties: BJP, AIADMK set to contest upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls together
LSG vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
NASA offers Rs 25 crore prize but here's what you need to do
Here’s why Saif Ali Khan had to buy Pataudi Palace from Neemrana Hotels despite Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi being the owner
Meet man from a very poor family who slept in rope bed, now rules the steel world, he is...
Viral video: Man’s musical rant on 'khichdi' for dinner hits home
Delhi-NCR weather: Strong, dusty storms brings down temperature from 40 degrees celsius to...
When Shah Rukh Khan broke silence on his affair rumours with Priyanka Chopra: 'She's very close to my heart, and...' | Viral video
Viral video: Virat Kohli upset with Rajat Patidar? RCB star's animated chat with Dinesh Karthik sparks speculation
SBI pays MS Dhoni Rs 60000000 and Abhishek Bachchan Rs 1800000 because of this reason
Meet Delhi's richest man, started business from garage, beat Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani in...
Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'chamak challo' leaves internet drooling
PCB slaps one-year ban on Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch for picking IPL over PSL
When Dhirubhai Ambani called India's richest man Mukesh Ambani back mid-MBA from abroad, gave him unconventional ‘teacher of the world’
Tamannaah Bhatia looks sizzling hot in Raid 2 item song Nasha, netizens say 'this is good but Aaj Ki Raat was fire'
Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja vidhi, timings, samagri, mantra, rituals and significance
Radhika Madan recalls how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired her to pursue Bollywood dreams: 'Agar Sushant jaa sakta hai toh...'
'Mera ground hai ye': KL Rahul’s fiery celebration after match-winning knock against RCB goes viral
PSL 2025 live streaming and telecast: Full squads, schedule, when and where to watch - All you need to know
Viral video: Man shaves his head to count hair strands, netizens say 'unemployment is real'
PM Modi's old statement from 2011 goes viral after Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'Raised a new question'
Meet woman who used her father-in-law's idea to build spice empire after her husband lost his job, now has hundreds of...
After 26/11 attacks, Tahawwur Rana told David Coleman Headley, 'Indians deserved it', wanted Pakistan's highest honour for...
Chinese zoo celebrates 8-year-old walrus birthday, fed fish as treat; adorable video goes viral