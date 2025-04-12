Tendulkar has often expressed his frustration with the rule, saying that it has created an imbalance between bat and ball.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering major changes to the rules for One Day Internationals (ODIs) following criticism from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The focus is on the use of two new balls, a rule that has drawn concern for affecting the game, particularly when it comes to reverse swing.

Currently, two new balls are used in ODIs, one from each end of the pitch, to keep the ball shiny longer. While this was meant to help the ball last, it has made reverse swing less effective. Tendulkar has been vocal about the issue, pointing out that the use of two new balls doesn’t allow the ball to get old enough to reverse swing. This has reduced one of the most exciting aspects of ODIs, especially in the death overs.

Tendulkar has often expressed his frustration with the rule, saying that it has created an imbalance between bat and ball. He believes that reverse swing is a vital skill for bowlers and a crucial part of the game. "Having two new balls in one-day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse," he once wrote in a social media post.

To address this, the ICC is proposing to change the rule. The new plan would see teams using just one ball from the 25th over onwards instead of two new balls throughout the innings. This change would help bring back the skill of reverse swing and restore a fairer balance between batting and bowling.

Alongside this, the ICC is also considering ways to speed up Test cricket. One idea is to introduce countdown clocks between overs to make sure that 90 overs are bowled per day.

The ICC is set to review these changes soon, and the cricketing world is waiting to see what direction the game will take.

Also read: PSL takes strict action as Diamond Pick star for Peshawar Zalmi leaves for Mumbai Indians in IPL, he is...