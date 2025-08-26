Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family; however, it was not officially confirmed. But now, finally, Sachin Tendulkar has given his first public reaction to son Arjun Tendulkar's engagement.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, August 26 confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is engaged. Earlier in the month, reports circulated that Arjun had gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. However, Sachin and his family had not commented, leading to speculation on social media. During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the 52-year-old Sachin shared the news about Arjun's engagement.

Sachin Tendulkar confirms Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya Chnadhok

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session organized on a social media platform on Monday, when Sachin was asked – “Is Arjun’s engagement true?”, he replied – “Yes, absolutely! We are all very excited about the new phase of Arjun’s life.” His reaction became the official confirmation of this news.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is known for their significant contributions to the hospitality and food sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also stated that Arjun and Saaniya's engagement was a private event, attended only by immediate family and close friends from both families.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team.

The 25-year-old made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022-23, where he played his first List A and first-class matches.

While Arjun has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. In his career, Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, 18 List A matches, and 24 T20 matches, and he currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, having switched from Mumbai in 2022.

Saaniya Chandhok's career

Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.