Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon

Noland Arbaugh, first patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink, plays Mario Kart using his brain 18 months post-surgery

Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'

Rubina Dilaik birthday: Inside Bigg Boss 14 winner's no-fuss skincare secrets fans can follow

Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, more: 6 iconic moments Hollywood celebrities stunned in Indian traditional outfits

ED raids AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's home in hospital construction scam case

SC forms SIT to probe Vantara, how it acquires animals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her leg

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exported over...

PM Modi's BIG EV push, inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s e VITARA in...; to be exporte

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'

Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeSports

SPORTS

Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family; however, it was not officially confirmed. But now, finally, Sachin Tendulkar has given his first public reaction to son Arjun Tendulkar's engagement.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar finally reacts to Arjun Tendulkar’s engagement with Saaniya Chandhok, says, 'We are all...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday, August 26 confirmed that his son, Arjun Tendulkar, is engaged. Earlier in the month, reports circulated that Arjun had gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. However, Sachin and his family had not commented, leading to speculation on social media. During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, the 52-year-old Sachin shared the news about Arjun's engagement.

Sachin Tendulkar confirms Arjun Tendulkar's engagement with Saaniya Chnadhok

During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session organized on a social media platform on Monday, when Sachin was asked – “Is Arjun’s engagement true?”, he replied – “Yes, absolutely! We are all very excited about the new phase of Arjun’s life.” His reaction became the official confirmation of this news.

ALSO READ: Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Saaniya Chandok: Know how rich Sachin Tendulkar's son is, his IPL salary, total net worth and more

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family is known for their significant contributions to the hospitality and food sectors, including the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. The report also stated that Arjun and Saaniya's engagement was a private event, attended only by immediate family and close friends from both families.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team.

The 25-year-old made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022-23, where he played his first List A and first-class matches.

While Arjun has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. In his career, Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, 18 List A matches, and 24 T20 matches, and he currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, having switched from Mumbai in 2022.

Saaniya Chandhok's career

Driven by her love for animals, Saaniya established Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in 2022, a premium pet grooming and care brand based in Mumbai. As the company's Designated Partner and Director, she is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming, skincare, and wellness services for pets.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blue, Maroon, White, Orange... Why do Indian passports come in different colours? Know the significance behind each one
Why Indian passports come in Blue, Maroon, White, Orange
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bihar, Maharashtra
This Indian state bans sale of non-veg, eggs for two days due to...; not UP, Bih
Who is George Soros? Kiren Rijiju says US investor has kept aside USD 1 trillion to destabilise Indian govt
Who is George Soros? Billionaire allegedly working to destabilise Modi govt
From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles torched, several police officers injured in clash, Watch
Violent protest erupts in Bihar’s Patna over death of two children, vehicles tor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE