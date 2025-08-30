Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his mother's birthday with Arjun and Sara, soon-to-be 'bahu' Saaniya Chandhok makes special appearance, photo goes viral

The photos show the Tendulkar family together for the celebration, with Sachin’s son Arjun, daughter Sara, and wife Anjali present. Arjun’s fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, also attended the event, showcasing another family moment publicly.

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the God of Cricket, posted an emotional message for his mother, Rajni Tendulkar, on her birthday, celebrating the occasion with his family. An image from the celebration is going viral on the internet in which, along with the Tendulkar family, Saaniya Chandhok can be spotted.

Sharing a collection of personal family photos on Instagram, the 52-year-old wrote a heartfelt caption for his mother in Marathi, which translates, “I was born in your womb, so I became. You were a blessing. That's why I kept progressing. You are strong. That's why we all stayed strong. Happy birthday mom!” the Master Blaster wrote.

The photos show the Tendulkar family together for the celebration, with Sachin’s son Arjun, daughter Sara, and wife Anjali present. Arjun’s fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, also attended the event, showcasing another family moment publicly. Within an hour of posting, the message received nearly one lakh likes, with fans expressing their affection for the cricket icon's tribute to his mother.

Who is Sachin Tendulkar's mother Rajni Tendulkar?

Rajni Tendulkar, who worked in the insurance industry, has been a significant figure in Sachin’s life and career. His father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a well-known Marathi novelist and poet.

Images of the birthday celebration were shared a day after the Tendulkars visited the renowned Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai for Ganesh Chaturthi darshan.

Sachin, Anjali, Arjun, and Sara were seen offering prayers at the pandal, with many people gathering to see the family.

Arjun Tendulkar - Saaniya Chandhok

Meanwhile, Arjun's recent engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, has brought him into the public eye in recent weeks. The couple exchanged rings on August 13 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

However, for Sachin, the focus on Thursday was celebrating his mother and expressing his gratitude. His moving message, accompanied by the family photographs, resonated emotionally with fans across social media platforms.