Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar’s age gap with fianceé Saaniya Chandhok is making news for this reason, find out

Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandhok mirrors his father Sachin's marriage to Anjali. Check here to know the similarity.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has embarked on a new journey in his personal life. The Mumbai Indians star cricketer reportedly got engaged with Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025 in a private ceremony. The couple's engagement has drawn attention due to their age gap, which mirrors Sachin Tendulkar's own marriage to Anjali.

Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar age gap

The age difference between Arjun and Saaniya is slightly over a year, with Saaniya being the older partner. This dynamic is reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar's marriage to Anjali, where Anjali is five years older than Sachin. The former star India cricker, also known as God of Cricket, was born on April 24, 1973, and is now 52. His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, was born on November 10, 1967.

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar's love story

Sachin met Anjali in 1990 at Mumbai Airport when he was just 17, and she was a medical student. Despite coming from different worlds, their connection was instant. Anjali, a doctor by profession, chose to step back from her career to support Sachin's cricketing journey.

The couple got married on May 24, 1995, in private ceremony which was only attended by close friends and family.

Arjun Tendulkar - Saaniya Chandhok age gap

Arjun Tendulkar was born on September 24, 1999, and is 25 years old. His fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, was born on June 23, 1998, making her 26. This puts Saaniya a little over a year older than Arjun, a similarity many fans are pointing out between father and son.

Arjun Tendulkar's cricket journey

Arjun, a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder, currently plays domestic cricket for Goa. He has also played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians (MI). His cricketing career started in Mumbai's junior leagues, leading to his selection for the India U19 team.

The 25-year-old made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in the 2020-21 season and later moved to Goa in 2022-23, where he played his first List A and first-class matches.

While Arjun has yet to represent India, the all-rounder has made a mark in domestic cricket. He made his first-class and List A debut in 2022. In his career, Arjun has played 17 first-class matches, 18 List A matches, and 24 T20 matches, and he currently plays for Goa in domestic cricket, having switched from Mumbai in 2022.

Arjun Tendulkar's net worth

Arjun has been playing domestic cricket since 2022 and has performed reasonably well as an all-rounder. Media reports suggest that the 25-year-old earns Rs 10 lakh annually through domestic cricket. Furthermore, Arjun has participated in grade-level cricket in England over the years, although his earnings from those appearances are currently unknown. Arjun's reported net worth is estimated to be around Rs 22 crore, with a major portion of his income derived from the IPL.