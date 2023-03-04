Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali meet Bill Gates in Mumbai for this reason; details inside

Image Source: Twitter/sachin_rt

After catching up with his Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, Bill Gates had the pleasure of meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar in Mumbai on Tuesday. Posting pictures from the meeting on Twitter, Tendulkar said that the two discussed philanthropy, including children's healthcare. They shared their ideas and experiences on how to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Notably, the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's Foundation strives to provide affordable healthcare to children from underprivileged backgrounds. By doing so, the Foundation is helping to ensure that all children, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to the medical care they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

Expressing gratitude to Gates for the invaluable learning opportunity, the cricketer remarked that more thought-provoking conversations could be the key to resolving the world's problems.

"We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges. Thanks for your insights Bill Gates," Tendulkar tweeted.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on.



Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges.



Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023

Bill Gates retweeted the post, making a cricketing pun in the process as he praised Sachin Tendulkar's tireless efforts to improve child healthcare.

“I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress!” the billionaire wrote.

I had a great time learning more about your work in children's healthcare. I’m optimistic that, working together, we can score a century for progress! https://t.co/JAPnjBQIwk — Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 28, 2023

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works to address a wide range of social and economic issues around the world, organized the meeting. This marked Bill Gates' first visit to India since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a unique opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities that the country is facing.

Bill Gates' meeting with Sachin Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, is a major boon for the global healthcare system for children, not just in India, but around the world.

READ| Shane Warne: Remembering the Australia cricket legend on his 1st death anniversary