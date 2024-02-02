Twitter
'Sachin meets Tendulkar': India legend makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

Tendulkar spotted a man named Harish Kumar on a bike, proudly donning a jersey with Tendulkar's name and a heartfelt message, "I miss you."

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently took to his social media account to share a touching encounter he had with a fan. While driving down the road, Tendulkar spotted a man named Harish Kumar on a bike, proudly donning a jersey with Tendulkar's name and a heartfelt message, "I miss you."

The unexpected encounter left Tendulkar pleasantly surprised and deeply moved. He decided to follow Kumar and eventually caught up with him, giving the fan the ultimate surprise. Kumar, overwhelmed with disbelief, couldn't contain his emotions upon meeting his idol. He couldn't help but express his gratitude to the heavens for this incredible moment.

However, this was not the end of surprises for Sachin. Kumar proceeded to unveil his special fan diary, filled with newspaper cutouts and pictures of his idol from his earlier playing days. The 50-year-old was genuinely astonished by Kumar's unwavering dedication and meticulousness in his admiration for the player. Intrigued, Sachin began flipping through the pages of the diary.

Kumar seized the opportunity to capture a video with the legendary Indian batsman, expressing his gratitude for the chance to meet his idol. Sachin graciously reciprocated Kumar's gestures and made sure to capture the moment as well, proudly displaying Kumar's jersey to his fellow passengers in the car.

Sachin's immense popularity in India, as well as among cricket enthusiasts worldwide, is unparalleled, thanks to his extraordinary achievements throughout his career. Widely regarded as the greatest player the game has ever seen, the former opener has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Tendulkar's records are revered as monumental milestones in world cricket, accomplishments that contemporary cricketers can only aspire to. In his One Day International (ODI) career, he amassed a staggering total of 18,426 runs, including an impressive 49 centuries. In Test matches, he scored 15,921 runs with 15 centuries to his name. It is worth noting that Virat Kohli, another iconic Indian batsman, recently surpassed Sachin's ODI century record, solidifying his position as the player with the most hundreds in this format.

READ| Virat Kohli to miss third India vs England Test? Report says star batter is....

