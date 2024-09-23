Twitter
The Impact of Machine Learning on Microservice Architecture: Praveen Kumar Thopalle's Perspective

Sebi imposes Rs 10000000 fine on Anil Ambani's son Anmol Ambani for...

'He challenged us to…': Google CEO Sundar Pichai on meeting PM Modi in New York

Enhancing Connectivity and Safety: Krupal Shah's Innovations in Satellite Communications and Emergency Services

Meet man, who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'right hand', bought luxury apartment for Rs 123.3 crore, his net worth is...

Sports

'Sab fake hain...': Shubman Gill trolls Mohammed Siraj during IND vs BAN 1st Test

The incident took place during the 22nd over of Bangladesh’s second innings, Gill was seen mocking Siraj over an old viral clip.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 06:01 PM IST

'Sab fake hain...': Shubman Gill trolls Mohammed Siraj during IND vs BAN 1st Test
    In a viral video, India’s star opening batter Shubman Gill was seen hilariously mocking pacer Mohammed Siraj during Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

    The incident took place during the 22nd over of Bangladesh’s second innings, Gill was seen mocking Siraj over an old viral clip.

    For those who may not know, a video of Siraj went viral a few years ago, showing the bowler addressing fake Instagram accounts created in his name. Before the third ball of the 22nd over, Gill, as he took his position at short leg, chose to tease Siraj about the old video.

    "Mohammad Siraj official hi official ID hai, baaki sab fake hain" (Mohammed Siraj is the offical ID, everything else is fake), Gill was heard saying in the video.

    Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match at Chepauk Stadium, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

    In Bangladesh’s first innings, they lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh's batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each. Bangladesh was bundled out for 149 runs in their first inning and trailed by 227 runs.

    On the other hand, India in their second innings once again lost their top-order quickly and was struggling at 67/3. But centuries from Gill (119*) and Rishabh Pant (109 in 128 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) helped them reach 287/4 before the innings was declared.

    India will now eye a series victory over Bangladesh in Kanpur that will kick-start from Friday (September 27) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

    (With ANI inputs)

