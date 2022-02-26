Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, Shane Warne, Andriy Shevchenko call for peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 declared war on Ukraine, launching a full-scale military invasion of his country's neighbour. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea and used missiles, tanks and warplanes to target airports, military bases and cities in Ukraine, with air raid sirens also heard in the capital Kyiv.

Within hours of the first attack, Russia was able to destroy several Ukrainian military installations and attack other cities of the country. By Friday, the Russian forces had managed to move deeper into Ukraine.

With the tension on the rise between the two countries, several Russian tennis stars, including Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Elena Vesnina, have called for peace.

Many Russian tennis players took to their Instagram to endorse the phrase "No War". Veterans like Mikhail Youzhny and Nadia Petrova have also called for peace.

Quite a few Russian tennis players have admirably posted anti-war messages on Instagram over the past day. pic.twitter.com/e1GdYuLTk9 — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) February 25, 2022

Daniil Medvedev who recently had the much-anticipated rematch of their 2022 Australian Open against Rafael Nadal in the Acapulco semi-finals, claimed that the prospect of war was so distracting that he did not initially pay heed that he will become the new No. 1 in next week's ATP rankings.

"Tennis sometimes is not that important, and definitely lot of feelings when I woke up... then Novak lost and before my match, I didn't even know I was going to become No. 1 if he loses no matter what," the Russian told the press in Acapulco.

As for Rublev, he believed the situation in Ukraine is much more important than tennis. "I mean, I said in these moments you realize that my match is not important," he told the media in Dubai. "It's not about my match, how it affects me. What's happening is much more terrible."

Not just tennis stars, even football and cricket players are asking for peace. Former Ukraine captain, Andriy Shevchenko pleaded with countries around the world to support his nation. The former Chelsea and AC Milan striker stated that his family and people are under attack.

"In the early hours, a full-scale war was initiated by Russia. My people and my family are under attack," Shevchenko wrote on Twitter.

"Ukraine and its population want peace and territorial integrity. Please I ask you to support our country and call the Russian government to stop their aggression and violation of international law. We only want peace. War is not the answer."

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne has also condemned Russia's 'unprovoked' invasion. He has also sent a lot of love to his friend Andriy Shevchenko.

Warne tweeted, "The whole world is with the people of Ukraine. He is the victim of an unprovoked and unwarranted attack by the Russian military. The pictures are intimidating and I can't believe why nothing more was done to stop it. Lots of love to my friend Andriy Shevchenko from Ukraine and his family."