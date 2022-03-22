Russia Ukraine crisis: David Beckham lends support to Ukraine in a UNIQUE way

Former Manchester United footballer David Beckham, who remains one of the most renowned sportspersons in the world, has come in support of Ukraine during their ongoing war against Russia. Beckham has come up with a unique idea, to lend his support to the Ukrainian people.

The 46-year-old who has also represented Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan during his illustrious career, has handed over the control of his Instagram account to a Ukrainian doctor, in his bid to show support towards Ukraine.

Beckham, who has 71.5 million followers on Instagram has given control of his Instagram account to Dr Iryna, in his bid to encourage people, and create awareness about the troubles faced by doctors in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

The Englishman shared a video on Instagram, confirming the development, wherein he can be heard urging people to donate as much as they can, in order to further help the Ukrainian people.

Dr Iryna, who will take over David Beckham's social media handles, works as the head of a perinatal centre in Kharkiv.

Beckham, who is also one of the ambassadors of UNICEF, in his Instagram post said, "Hi everyone, so I’m handing over my social media to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine where she is helping pregnant mothers give birth safely."

"Thanks to your donations, the oxygen generators they have received are helping newborns survive in appalling conditions," he stated further.

For the unversed, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been in turmoil ever since the war began. As per reports, nearly 500 people have died and as many as 600 buildings have been destroyed.

Dr Iryna shared stories of herself, trying to provide medical help to the Ukrainian people in Kharkiv, via David Beckham's Instagram.