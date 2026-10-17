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Russia hails Donald Trump decision to waive sanctions, envoy says 'historic moment'

Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev calls Trump's decision to waive Russia sanctions under Graham Act a historic moment, says need dialogue not sanctions after US-Russia diesel deal.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 02:29 PM IST

Russia hails Donald Trump decision to waive sanctions, envoy says 'historic moment'
Russia hails Donald Trump decision to waive sanctions
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Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Saturday described US President Donald Trump's decision to waive a new package of sanctions against Russia as a "historic moment".

"The Trump administration's suspension of the Graham Act is an important and truly historic moment," Dmitriev, an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on X.

His remarks came hours after Trump signed an executive order waiving key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs days before they were to take effect.

"Instead of sanctions and confrontation, we need dialogue, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared responsibility for global stability," Dmitriev wrote.

Trump waives new Russia sanctions

The Lindsey Graham Act authorised Trump to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

Trump signed the legislation into law last month. His decision to waive the sanctions came after he struck a deal with Putin to ease restrictions on Russia in exchange for Moscow releasing large quantities of diesel into global markets.

The move came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged EU leaders to provide nearly $80 billion in additional funding next year to support Kyiv's war effort.

Diesel deal with Putin

Under an agreement reached last week, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel. Another 500,000 tons would follow in November, with a further 1 million tons supplied "immediately thereafter."

The diesel deal between Trump and Putin has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. They argue that it will help Russia sustain its war against Ukraine without significantly affecting global fuel prices, which have risen largely due to Trump's war on Iran.

The executive order cited national interest as the reason for the waiver.

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