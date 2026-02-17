Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event

The annual running event, which takes place in Israel, saw a significant increase in British runners among over 8,000 participants, who took part in this year's heats. Know more about the list of races in the Dead Sea Marathon 2026.

Dead Sea Marathon is an annual running event that is attended by several international participants and held at the lowest point on Earth in Ein Bokek in Israel, which is at 430 meters below sea level. Yes, you read it right! The race features several marathons ranging from 5 km to 50 km. The seventh edition of the popular international event was held on February 6, 2026, with roughly 8,700 attendees participating in the Heats.

Surge in UK participants for Dead Sea Marathon

To take part in among the Most Unique Races in the world, 32 British runners were among over 8,000 participants who descended to the lowest point on Earth. Michael ben Baruch, the Director of the UK Ministry of Tourism, said, ''We are so pleased that this year's race has been such a huge success, and it's great to see runners from the UK take part in this extraordinary sporting event. Events like this are a great reason to visit Israel - not only to enjoy the breathtaking surroundings of the race but to explore many of the tourism highlights across the whole country.''

List of Heats in Dead Sea Marathon 2026

5 km - This race features a unique route suitable for all levels, which includes a run along the embankment and the Ein Bokek promenade.

10 km - It features a round-trip excursion along the primary salt embankment that traverses the body of water.

15 km - It features a unique destination with a full round route of the salt embankment.

21.1 km - This is a flat half-marathon across the sea, which is dedicated to the memory of Tomer and Giora Ron.

42.2 km - This is a flat and fast marathon around the Southern Dead Sea basin, which features an unpaved dirt road with potholes, cracks, and stones on the track. The last kilometer of this marathon is on a paved promenade.

50 km - Also known as the Israel 50 km Championship, in collaboration with the Athletics Association, this marathon featured an unpaved dirt road with potholes, cracks, and stones on the track. The last three kilometers of this race are on a paved promenade.