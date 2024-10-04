'Rules changed because…': Ex-cricketer's BIG CLAIM on MS Dhoni's IPL career

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

IndiGo's Rakesh Gangwal makes HUGE investment in US Airline, buys 3600000 shares worth Rs....

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

'Just for the sake...': Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations after he meets daughter

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

This is Ahmedabad's richest man, college DROP OUT who has business worth Rs 17000000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

Meet world's richest family, its net worth exceeds Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata's combined fortune

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

This chutney will naturally flush out uric acid from your body, here's the recipe

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

5 simple tips to manage blood sugar levels during Navratri fast 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

6 healthy alternatives to white rice 

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

Meet actress who speaks 9 languages, was abused on TV, opted out of Ajay Devgn film, she is...

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

HomeSports

Sports

'Rules changed because…': Ex-cricketer's BIG CLAIM on MS Dhoni's IPL career

Dhoni who represented India in the last in the 2019 ODI World Cup has retired from international cricket but continues to be a key player in the IPL

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

'Rules changed because…': Ex-cricketer's BIG CLAIM on MS Dhoni's IPL career
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a few new changes to the player retention policy for the 2025 season of the IPL, and the uncapped player rule has been brought back. This rule means Indian players who have not played international cricket for five years or more or those players who do not have a central contract can be categorised as uncapped.

    This change is viewed as a tactical decision to enable the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to retain cricketing icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a fee of Rs 4 crore, which will help the team in the future mega auction.

    Dhoni, who represented India in the last in the 2019 ODI World Cup, has retired from international cricket but continues to be a key player in the IPL. CSK is likely to retain him in order to strengthen its competitive advantage, as well as retain other important players. Ex cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that such rules can be made for Dhoni as he is a legend of the game and has a huge impact on the IPL.

    Kaif said, “We will get to see MS Dhoni playing again… The rules will keep getting changed to let MS Dhoni play if he wants to play.” This feeling is in line with the general opinion of fans and analysts on the subject of Dhoni’s legacy for CSK and IPL.

    He further said, “Everyone knows the rule has been changed because of him. And why not? Dhoni is that sort of player.”

    Apart from the uncapped player rule, BCCI has put conditions that each franchise can retain a maximum of six players, which can be a maximum of five capped players and one uncapped player. The auction purse has also been raised to Rs 120 crore, and new match fees have been introduced at Rs 7.5 lakh per player.

    These strategic changes have been made to restructure the teams, and as excitement grows for the IPL 2025 mega auction, these changes are expected to improve the balance of the teams in the league.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

    War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

    'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

    'We have always seen...': Anand Mahindra calls Ratan Tata's company 'elder brother' due to THIS reason

    'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years

    'Legal and Legitimate': Khamenei defends Iran's missile attack on Israel in first public address in 5 years

    Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

    Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

    Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga

    Indian designer Anita Dongre launches first Diwali barbie in Rajasthan-inspired lehenga

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

    From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

    Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

    Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

    Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

    Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

    Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

    Meet actress who survived honour killing, worked in B-grade films still became star; later left Bollywood to become…

    Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

    Five horrifying facts about Titanic ship you didn't know

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement