Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United within 14 months of his appointment

Recently, Ruben Amorim had been hinting that he was not happy with the level of interference from the board of the Manchester United.

Within just 14 months of his appointment, head coach Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United with immediate effect. Former United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been roped in as a caretaker manager in the meantime. For those unversed, Ruben was appointed as the head coach in November 2024 and led Manchester United to the UEFA Europa League final in May last year.

''Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United,'' the official statement from Manchester United read. ''With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.'' Man Utd further wrote in a statement.

Club statement: Ruben Amorim. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 5, 2026

Notably, the decision was taken by the club's leadership team of Chief Executive Omar Berrada and Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

On Sunday, Amorim raised the name of three former Premier League bosses and said, ''I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it's not [Antonio] Conte, it's not [Jose] Mourinho, but I'm the manager of Manchester United. And it's going to be like this for 18 months, or when the board decides to change. I'm not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

Ruben Amorim's record with Manchester United

Man Utd are sixth in the Premier League after 20 games, after the game on Sunday, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Amorim oversaw 63 games as Manchester United manager with a 38.1 win percentage. In his tenure, Man Utd won 24, drew 18, and lost 21 games.