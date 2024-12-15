In a remarkable achievement, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years.

In a remarkable achievement, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire.

Gukesh reportedly earned nearly Rs 11 crore after winning the World Chess Championship. As per FIDE’s rules, players receive USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.68 crore) for each victory, with the rest of the prize pool divided between the two finalists. The total prize money for the championship amounted to USD 2.5 million (approximately Rs 21 crore).

Gukesh won three games, earning USD 600,000 (around Rs 5.04 crore), while Ding Liren secured two wins, earning USD 400,000 (around Rs 3.36 crore). The remaining USD 1.5 million was shared between the two players. In total, Gukesh earned about USD 1.35 million, which is roughly Rs 11.34 crore.

How Much Income Tax Gukesh Will Pay?

Gukesh's net worth surged to nearly Rs 21 crore after winning the World Chess Championship. In India, he is expected to fall under the 30% tax slab, meaning he will pay around Rs 3 crore in income tax on his winnings. Reports suggest that an additional surcharge will apply, so Gukesh is expected to pay approximately Rs 4.67 crore in total income tax.

Meanwhile, netizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the high taxes on Gukesh, who represented the country on the global stage.

Have a look at their reactions:

Congrats to the Indian Tax dept for winning the World Chess Championship and earning 5 crores out of the 11 crore prize money. — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 13, 2024

This has actually shocked me to realise that the winner will only get — Priyanka Kandari (@pkandari17) December 13, 2024

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.