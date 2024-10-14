Ashwin jokingly said that if RCB wants to sign him, they would have to spend at least Rs 20 crore in the process

Recently, Ravichandran Ashwin sparked excitement with cricket enthusiasts when he replied to an RCB fan who wished for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma to join the IPL side next year in the 2025 season. The fan was happy over the idea of having Rohit and Virat Kohli in RCB, and he could even imagine the kind of atmosphere that would be created at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium if the two were to open. Ashwin jokingly said that if RCB wants to sign Rohit, they would have to spend at least Rs 20 crore in the process.

Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Rohit Sharma has played IPL since 2011 and is one of the key players in IPL history. During his tenure, MI won five championships, and he became the franchise’s highest run-getter. But the latest news indicates he may leave MI after a poor season in which he was taken off the captaincy position. His future has emerged as one of the most-discussed issues among fans, who wonder whether he will wear the RCB jersey next season.

RCB fan - i would go all out for Rohit Sharma in auction just imagine Rohit and kohli opening in chinnaswamy.



Le Ash Anna - then forget 20 crores from your purse



RCB fans are begging pic.twitter.com/KDV7rssUwO — Vishu (@Ro_45stan) October 12, 2024

The speculation about Rohit’s transfer was further fuelled when the former RCB player AB de Villiers described it as ‘the biggest move ever’. De Villiers agreed with the fact that it was unlikely for MI to let go of their star player but pointed out that doing so would make huge headlines in the cricketing world. He said that it could be the right move to combine Rohit with Kohli to possibly bring RCB back to winning ways and break their jinx of not winning the title.

As more and more players are expected to be retained or released, some people think that Rohit’s experience and leadership are what RCB needs to win the championship. While fans sit tight waiting for the auction, the cricketing fraternity has been rife with questions as to how these changes hold the potential to redefine the dynamics of the IPL.