Rs 16000000! Vinesh Phogat gets huge money as reward? Husband reveals SHOCKING truth

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from Paris Olympics, received a grand welcome upon her arrival in the country.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

Rs 16000000! Vinesh Phogat gets huge money as reward? Husband reveals SHOCKING truth
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Image/ANI)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was earlier disqualified from the 50kg category final at the Paris Olympics on being found overweight by 100 grams, received a warm welcome by her fellow countrymen upon her arrival in India. 

Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in on the day of her gold-medal match. She had also requested to be awarded a joint silver medal, but her plea was dismissed. This turn of events has undoubtedly been a challenging and emotional experience for the talented athlete, who was also one of the key faces in the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case. 

Meanwhile, a post is getting viral on the internet which claims that the athlete, post her return to India, has received a prize money worth Rs 16 crores from different companies, businessmen and institutions. 

Somvir Rathee, Phogat's husband, denied the claims and urged everyone not to spread false news on social media. 

"Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values.This is just a means to gain cheap popularity", Rathee wrote in a post on 'X'. 

 

 

Earlier, on receiving a grand welcome in the country, Vinesh expressed gratitude and said that the love she received from her countrymen was 'much precious than the gold medal'. 

Phogat scripted history at Paris Olympics as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics finals. Meanwhile, she also announced her retirement from wrestling post her disqualification from Paris Olympics. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
