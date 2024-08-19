Rs 16000000! Vinesh Phogat gets huge money as reward? Husband reveals SHOCKING truth

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from Paris Olympics, received a grand welcome upon her arrival in the country.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was earlier disqualified from the 50kg category final at the Paris Olympics on being found overweight by 100 grams, received a warm welcome by her fellow countrymen upon her arrival in India.

Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight during the second weigh-in on the day of her gold-medal match. She had also requested to be awarded a joint silver medal, but her plea was dismissed. This turn of events has undoubtedly been a challenging and emotional experience for the talented athlete, who was also one of the key faces in the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief, in connection with the alleged sexual harassment case.

Meanwhile, a post is getting viral on the internet which claims that the athlete, post her return to India, has received a prize money worth Rs 16 crores from different companies, businessmen and institutions.

Somvir Rathee, Phogat's husband, denied the claims and urged everyone not to spread false news on social media.

"Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies and parties. All of you are our well-wishers, please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values.This is just a means to gain cheap popularity", Rathee wrote in a post on 'X'.

निम्नलिखित संस्थाओं, व्यापारियों, कंपनियों और पार्टियों द्वारा विनेश फोगाट को कोई धनराशि प्राप्त नहीं हुई है. आप सभी हमारे शुभचिंतक लोग हैं, कृपया झूठी खबरें न फ़ैलाएँ. इससे हमारा नुक़सान तो होगा ही. सामाजिक मूल्यों का भी नुक़सान होगा.



यह सस्ती लोकप्रियता पाने का साधन मात्र है. pic.twitter.com/ziUaA8ct1W — Somvir Rathee (@somvir_rathee) August 18, 2024

Earlier, on receiving a grand welcome in the country, Vinesh expressed gratitude and said that the love she received from her countrymen was 'much precious than the gold medal'.

Phogat scripted history at Paris Olympics as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics finals. Meanwhile, she also announced her retirement from wrestling post her disqualification from Paris Olympics.