Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a sensational century against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. However, along with cricket, the 14-year-old is equally focused to his studies. Let's find out in which school he studies and in which class

History was made in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a sensational century against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Suryavanshi registered his name in record books as the youngest T20 centurion and fastest Indian ton-maker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

During the run-chase of 210 runs, Vaibhav scored 101 in just 38 balls, with seven fours and 11 sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 265.79. Vaibhav reached his century in 35 balls, which is the second-fastest century in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) back in 2013. The left-hander, at the age of 14 years and 32 days, is the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket history, surpassing Vijay Zol ,who was 18 years and 118 days old while scoring a century for Maharashtra against Mumbai in 2013.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's IPL career

Vaibhav, who kickstarted his IPL career by slamming a sixer against Shardul Thakur on his very first ball in the competition, has now made 151 runs in three matches at an average of 75.50 and a strike rate of 222.05, with the best score of 101*.

Rajasthan Royals paid huge amount in IPL 2025 auction to by Vaibhav Suryavanshi

During the IPL mega-auction last year, one of the biggest surprises that emerged was Suryavanshi becoming a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last year, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

Started playing cricket at the age of 5

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, shared insights into Vaibhav's early life and cricketing journey. Sanjeev mentioned that Vaibhav started playing cricket at 5, and recognising his talent, he was enrolled in professional coaching at seven under Brijesh Jha at Patel Ground in Samastipur.

His father, inspired by Shubman Gill's story, built a cement pitch for Vaibhav's training.

In which class Vaibhav Suryavanshi studies?

Regarding Vaibhav's education, his father revealed that his son is currently in Class 8 at Dr. Mukteshwar Sinha Modesty School in Tajpur, Bihar. He explained that while Vaibhav attends early morning tuition, his main focus remains on cricket. The family acknowledges the difficulty of balancing academics and sports, and therefore, they do not put undue pressure on him regarding his studies.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's idol are Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni

Vaibhav looks up to Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni as his idols. He is greatly inspired by their careers and strives to replicate their style, composure, and commitment in his own cricketing endeavors.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's future plans

His ultimate aspiration is to play for the Indian national team. Given his swift progress and consistent performances, this goal could soon become a reality. His journey is already serving as an inspiration for numerous aspiring cricketers throughout the country.