RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...

The left-handed batter, who has played seven matches for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this year, has been named as Vice Captain for Ranji Trophy 2025.

Bihar has named 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a rising batting star, as their vice-captain for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025 season, which begins on Wednesday, with Sakibul Gani leading the team as captain. Bihar is scheduled to compete against Arunachal Pradesh in their Plate League season opener at the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, starting October 15.

Bihar Cricket Association named Vaibhav Suryavanshi as their vice-captain on Sunday

The Bihar Cricket Association announced the team late on Sunday. After failing to secure a single win in the previous Ranji season, Bihar was relegated to the plate league.

Suryavanshi has participated in five first-class matches, accumulating 100 runs across 10 innings, with his highest score being 41

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi shined in TATA IPL 2025

The left-handed batter, who has played seven matches for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL this year, has scored 252 runs with a strike rate of 206.55.

He has also represented Team India in youth Tests and youth ODIs this year in England and Australia.

Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12 during the 2023-24 season.

Bihar will kick off their 2025-26 Ranji Trophy Plate Group campaign on October 15 against Arunachal Pradesh at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna. Their schedule includes a match against Manipur from October 25 to 28 at Gokulbhai Somabhai Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Following this, Bihar will play Meghalaya at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna from November 1 to 4, Sikkim at SICA ground in Rangpo from November 8 to 11, and Mizoram at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium again from November 16 to 19.

Suryavanshi's availability for the entire season with Bihar is doubtful, as he is likely to be considered for India's Under-19 World Cup squad, which will take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia early next year.

Bihar squad:

Piyush Kumar Singh, Bhashkar Dubey, Sakibul Gani (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (vc), Arnav Kishor, Ayush Loharuka, Bipin Saurabh, Amod Yadav, Nawaz Khan, Sakib Hussain, Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Sachin Kumar Singh, Himanshu Singh, Khalid Alam, Sachin Kumar.