The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has become popular after his brilliant performace in IPL 2025. The young cricketer is considered a potential future star in Indian cricket, though he still has to prove himself. He will need to perform well in Under-16, Under-19, and India A teams before potentially joining the senior Indian team.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's iconic knock at IPL 2025

The Rajasthan Royals player, at 14 years old, achieved the fastest century by an Indian in IPL, reaching 101 runs in just 38 balls. This performance, which included seven fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans, earned him the second-fastest century in IPL history and made him the youngest T20 centurion in men's cricket. Following this, Suryavanshi was selected for the India U-19 team's tour of England.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi earns praise from Former England catain Jos Buttler

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is currently training with the India Under-19 team in the UK. Former England captain Jos Buttler remembered his impressive performance against Gujarat Titans in April. He recently scored 190 runs in 90 balls, showing his continued strong form. Despite a slight weight gain, his father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, mentioned that he now follows a balanced diet and goes to the gym.

Vaibhav Suryanshi follows balanced diet

In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev, who hails from Bihar, revealed that his son had gained a lot of weight. "Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight. He has to reduce it," he said.

When asked if the young star still relishes on his favorite dish ‘Litti Chokha’, his father Sanjeev said, "No, he doesn't eat those any more."

Vaibhav Suryanshi under Rahul Dravid's mentorship

During his farewell in the IPL, Suryavanshi met with Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid, who was using crutches, was so impressed by Suryavanshi's century that he stood up. Dravid advised Suryavanshi that his journey has just begun, and the real challenge will be next year when opponents will be more familiar with his playing style.

Suryavanshi’s father, Sanjeev, shared that Rahul Dravid assured him of his support, viewing Vaibhav as part of his family. Dravid emphasised the importance of avoiding mobile and internet distractions to help Vaibhav become a key player for India.

“Rahul sir had said that now your work is over. Now that is our responsibility. We will take care of him. Just make sure he stays away from mobile and internet media. We will make him a player who can play for the country,” said father Sanjeev.

Meanwhile, despite Suryavanshi's outstanding performance, Rajasthan Royals faced a disappointing season, failing to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. However, Suryavanshi was recognised for his achievements and won the IPL Super Striker of the Season award.