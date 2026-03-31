Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to play in England series? Ex-captain urges BCCI to include 15-year-old in squad

Ex-England captain said, make him bat in the IPL, and he'll hammer a 35-ball century against title-winning teams boasting experienced bowlers. Put him in England, Australia or South Africa, Sooryavanshi will knock it out of the park too.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a name that's been making waves in the cricketing world, and his latest performance in the IPL 2026 has only added to the hype. The 15-year-old left-handed batter has been tearing it up on the field, smashing boundaries and sixes with ease, and leaving fans and former cricketers alike raving about his talent.

Sooryavanshi's batting style is a breath of fresh air, with a fearlessness that's reminiscent of some of the greats of the game. He doesn't seem to be intimidated by the big names or the pressure of the situation, and that's what makes him so exciting to watch.

Against fast bowlers cranking up speeds of 155 clicks, he'll smash them for fun. Make him bat in the IPL, and he'll hammer a 35-ball century against title-winning teams boasting experienced bowlers. Put him in England, Australia or South Africa, Sooryavanshi will knock it out of the park too.

Ex-England captain urges BCCI to include Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of the many who've been left impressed by Sooryavanshi's batting. After watching the youngster's 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings, Vaughan could not stop himself from praising 15-year-old as he tweeted, "Is there anything Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can’t do? Give him the bat and see miracles unfold." Vaughan believes Sooryavanshi is ready for the next step, and should be fast-tracked into the senior India men's team. "When will he make his Indian debut?"

"And I'm just looking, and I know we're probably getting ahead of ourselves. It's only the first innings of the IPL, but there's a white-ball tour to England in a few months' time. And if I was Indian cricket, I would get him on that tour," Vaughan said.

Vaibhav Sooryavansh's fearless batting outshined Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sooryavanshi's batting was a cut above his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has the experience of playing 28 Tests, four ODIs and 23 T20Is for India. While Sooryavanshi hit 52 runs off 17 balls, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 38 off 36.

Vaughan noted that Sooryavanshi's batting was a different class altogether. "When you think he's batting with someone at the other end, who I have in the last few years, he's right up there with the best, in terms of all format players. Yashasvi Jaiswal, I think he's a wonderful player. And I'm not saying he made Jaiswal look mediocre tonight, but there was a gulf in kind of fearlessness. You could see Jaiswal looking at the ball, just trying to play. This kid's just looking at the ball to launch it into the stands. He just has remarkable freedom," Vaughan said.

After the match, Sooryavanshi revealed that it was Jaiswal who told him to keep going for sixes, as he was timing the ball really well, and not bother about taking singles or doubles. This shows the kind of camaraderie and support that exists between the two openers, and it's clear that Sooryavanshi is learning from the best.

With his talent and attitude, the sky's the limit for this young sensation, and it's going to be exciting to see him in action in the coming months.