RR skipper Riyan Parag asks commentators to stop off-field commentary: 'Talk only about cricket'

After Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in Jaipur on Tuesday, Parag said players face intense scrutiny, especially when commentary shifts from performance to personal matters.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has urged TV commentators and cricket experts to refrain from personal attacks on players, stressing that criticism should stick to on-field cricket and not off-field issues.

After Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in Jaipur on Tuesday, Parag said players face intense scrutiny, especially when commentary shifts from performance to personal matters. The 24-year-old, who sat out the game with a hamstring problem and was an unused impact substitute, noted that the public often doesn’t realize the effort that goes into each match.

What did Riyan Parag exactly say?

“As far as the IPL is concerned, there are a lot of things happening outside this year,” Parag said.

The RR skipper added, “We, as players, try to give our best whenever we can. It is easy to say after a poor performance that players do not know how to play or lack the mindset, but people do not see the three to four days of preparation behind every match.”

The comments came after the IPL governing council fined and reprimanded the RR captain for using an e-cigarette in the team dressing room during an IPL game.

Parag said commentators shape public opinion and should therefore show greater responsibility when talking about players.

“We are humans too and we make mistakes too,” he said. “Cricket is the country’s biggest sport and it should be treated with respect. We should only talk about cricket, not anything else.”

The Rajasthan Royals captain added that he has learned over time to tune out criticism.

“For the last four years, I have understood that no matter what I do, there will always be talks,” he said. “But I have also realised that it should not affect my game, my form, or my mindset because keyboard warriors are outsiders.”

Riyan Parag praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

While calling out the outside noise, Parag praised teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose blistering 93 off 38 balls drove Rajasthan Royals to chase down 221 and keep their playoff chances alive.