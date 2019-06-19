Headlines

Sports

Sports

Row over restaurant video: Afghanistan skipper Naib evades queries, threatens to walk out of presser

Facing questions on the altercation reports, Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib threatened reporters that he will walk out if they continued to ask questions related to the incident.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 09:32 AM IST

As the ICC World Cup is underway, Afghanistan’s cricket team seems to be not having one of the best times. The team which has played 5 games so far and failed to register even a single win and has placed itself at the bottom of the points table.

The Tuesday's game against England was another day when the team finds itself facing a huge total of 398 runs and ultimately failing to chase.

However, troubles didn't end there for the team as when Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib was addressing the post-match presser, he threatened to walk out if reporters continued to ask him questions about a news report of an altercation between Afghan players and patrons of restaurants.

According to reports, some members of the Afghanistan team had entered into an altercation with patrons of a restaurant on the eve of England match.

Reports say that Afghan players had gotten into the altercation as some patron were recording their videos.

The Greater Manchester Police had to intervene to resolve the issue, however, no arrests have been made so far.

Facing questions on the altercation reports, Afghan skipper Gulbadin Naib threatened reporters that he will walk out if they continue to ask questions related to the incident.

Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib said reporters can ask their team manager and security officers about the incident since he did not know anything about it.

Responding to a question whether such type of incidents affects team, Gulbadin Naib said it's not that a big issue for him or the team. They have a team manager and security officer, therefore reports can ask them about the incident. 

The alleged altercation was reported just a day after Pakistan faced one of its most embarrassing defeat against India, with tweeple taking it to Twitter to troll the Pakistani team, and not even sparing Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. 

After Pakistan lost to India, a Twitter battle broke out between ex-Big Boss star Veena Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza Monday after the PAK actress raised questioned about the Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik -- husband of Sania Mirza -- regarding preparations.

Soon after a vlog went viral on Twitter which showed Izhaan, son of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, with some Pakistani cricket team players, the ex-Big Boss contestant raised the question that why did Sania took her nine-month-old son to a "sheesha palace". "Sheesha' is basically an oriental tobacco pipe which might be hazardous for children, as commented bt Veena Malik.

Responding back to Veena Malik, Sania Mirza denied that she had taken her kid to a Sheesha bar and said that this is none of anyone's business and also made it clear that she is not Pakistan team's physician or mother etc. 

So she made it clear that whatever adults in the Pakistani team do can't be blamed on her. Sania Mirza also gave a sarcastic thank you to Veena Malik for showing concern and finally announced that is time for her break time, probably from Twiter. 

Shoaib Malik also took to Twitter and shared his views after India loss, he said, "When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th". 

Here's the controversial video:

