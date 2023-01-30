Search icon
‘Ronaldo will move to …’: Al Nassr head coach reveals big transfer update

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo left his millions of fans across the world totally stunned after he decided to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a two and a half year deal. The deal is worth over EUR 200 million and Ronaldo finalized the deal after the termination of his contract with Manchester United. It may be recalled that the English Premier League side ended its relationship with Ronaldo after the latter said controversial things about the club and its manager in an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo made his much-hyped Al Nassr debut on January 22 after playing for a combined XI from Al Nassr and Al Hilal in an exhibition match which was against Lionel Messi-led PSG.

Ronaldo will be around 40 years old after the end of his deal with Al Nassr and this means that the Portuguese superstar would end his glorious career in Saudi Arabia. But Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia said that Ronaldo ‘will return to Europe' before calling it a day.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe", said Garcia.

Ronaldo joined Manchester United for his second stint in 2021 after remaining away from the club for 12 years. During his second stint, Ronaldo scored 24 goals for United.

