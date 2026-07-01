Ronaldo vs Messi: Why Portugal struggle while Argentina thrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal are criticised for over-relying on Cristiano Ronaldo, while Argentina’s balanced system allows Lionel Messi to perform with greater freedom and team support at the World Cup.

The contrasting fortunes of Portugal and Argentina at the World Cup have reignited debate over the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on their national teams. While both legends continue to deliver moments of brilliance, their teams are heading in very different directions.

Portugal struggles to function as a unit around Ronaldo

Despite Portugal's strong football team, disorganisation persists, particularly due to a heavy reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo for their attacking strategy, as noted in criticism of manager Roberto Martínez. While players like Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and João Neves form a potentially powerful midfield, the team struggles to maintain control in matches.

Portugal's recent matches featured a narrow win over Uzbekistan, a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, and a goalless draw against Colombia, highlighting problems in their attacking fluidity. Critics suggest an overemphasis on Ronaldo limits team movement and creativity, leading to tactical rigidity and isolated attacks instead of cohesive build-up play. Although Ronaldo continues to deliver key moments, defenders are now better at containing him than during his peak.

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Argentina’s balanced system brings out Messi’s best

Argentina has excelled under Lionel Scaloni, forming a cohesive team that does not rely solely on Lionel Messi. Key players like Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez, and Rodrigo De Paul fulfil specific roles, allowing Messi to play freely. This collective approach enables the team to remain competitive, even during his absence, as demonstrated by recent tournament successes. While Messi has been crucial in scoring, the team's structure distributes responsibilities among the whole squad.