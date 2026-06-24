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Ronaldo vs Messi: Portugal star reacts to possibility of facing Argentina icon in World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo may have just reignited his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Check what he said when a reporter asked him about a potential game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

Ronaldo vs Messi: Portugal star reacts to possibility of facing Argentina icon in World Cup 2026
Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's second Group K match against Uzbekistan. (Pic Credits: Instagram/cristiano)
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Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal captain, who showcased a stellar performance in the team's second Group K match against Uzbekistan, reacted to a question over a potential face-off with long-time rival and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi. At first, one reporter asked the Portugal captain a question about Messi, but he refused to answer it but when another reporter asked him about a possible face-off with Messi in the ongoing tournament, he called the prospect 'awesome'.

Ronaldo's reaction to a potential match with Messi

''I don't know how to answer that. But, well, it would be awesome. The most important thing was today, winning to advance, and being ready for what's next. The main goal was to advance from the group stage, and we did it,'' Ronaldo said.

''We know we'll have a tough match against Colombia, but the main objective was to get through the group and we did it. I played well, scored, helped the team. The team is doing very well, and we move on,'' he added.

Whats App Image 2026 06 24 at 7 08 20 AM

If Portugal and Argentina lock horns at some later stage of the tournament, it would not only be a high-stakes World Cup clash but also a dream showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scripted history on Tuesday with his brace against Uzbekistan, as the 41-year-old created several unique and rare World Cup records. One such is of becoming the first-ever player to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Though Portugal registered a big win over Uzbekistan, the Selecao das Quinas are yet to qualify for the Round of 32. However, they are currently at the top in Group K with four points in two matches.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

(With ANI inputs)

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