Ronaldo vs Messi debate gets Kylian Mbappe CHARGED UP, ex-teammate reveals inside details

Ronaldo vs Messi debate gets Kylian Mbappe CHARGED UP | File Photo

France star Kylian Mbappe just goes on debating the topic Messi vs Ronaldo and is really passionate about it, a former Paris Saint Germain teammate as revealed. French defender Abdou Diallo has played a lot with Mbappe before being loaned out to RB Leipzig. He has now spilled the beans on how much the GOAT debate means to Mbappe and who his favourite is.

Mbappe is set to take on his club teammate Lionel Messi on the biggest stage. The best player of his generation, Mbappe tasted global success early, winning the World Cup on his debut in 2018. However, the biggest prize has been elusive for Messi who now has his second and final opportunity to win the World Cup.

On the other hand, fellow great Cristiano Ronaldo bowed out of the World Cup with Portugal in the quarter-finals after a stunning defeat against 4th placed Morocco. Ronaldo finishes his World Cup career without a winner’s medal. However, the debate about who is greater amongst Messi and Ronaldo still rages on for many. One of them is Mbappe.

In a recent interview to a British tabloid, Diallo revealed inside details about Mbappe and how he can go on for an hour if you say the words Ronaldo vs Messi. However, it isn’t his PSG teammate and strike partner Messi who Mbappe’s sympathies lie with. Instead, it is the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star who for Mbappe is untouchable.

"If you mention Lionel Messi versus Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour,” Diallo was quoted as saying.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. For him, Cristiano is untouchable,” he added.

Diallo’s comments are also being seen in the light of the fact that there is no love lost between Mbappe and Messi. The French and Argentine starmen are not close friends despite having played on the same pitch in Paris over the past year. However, they have spectacular chemistry on the pitch. Mbappe is a famous admirer of Ronaldo and has grown up idolising the Portuguese great. He even had Ronaldo’s photos on his bedroom wall as a kid.

Messi and Mbappe take on each other at the Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18. All eyes are on Messi who, many believe, is destined to finally lead Argentina to World Cup glory at the twilight of his career, thus emulating the likes of compatriot Diego Maradona and Brazilian legend Pele.

