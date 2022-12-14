Ronaldo to retire? Portugal star makes decision on future after FIFA World Cup 2022 exit

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the quarter final stage by giant killers Morocco, in one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. This meant that the 37-year-old superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has most certainly passed up the opportunity to add a World Cup trophy to his illustrious vault.

Moreover, rumours circulated that Ronaldo, who is nearing the end of his career, will retire from international football following this catastrophe and may never wear the Portugal jersey again.

However, it looks to be a lie, as according to a report in the Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, the superstar striker plans to play until the UEFA EURO 2024, which will be held in Germany. Cristiano Ronaldo will be 40 years old when the event begins.

Ronaldo lead Portugal to a stunning victory in Europe's premier international competition in 2016.

He failed to live up to expectations during the FIFA World Cup 2022. He only scored one goal in five games, and it was from the penalty spot. T he legendary striker was benched in both the Round of 16 match against Switzerland and the quarter-final match against Morocco. He entered the game against Morocco in the 50th minute but had little to no influence.

In one of the most heartbreaking spectacles in football history, Cristiano was seen crying on the field after Portugal's humiliating exit from the competition,

Ronaldo, who is now a free agent, was rumoured to be joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for two-and-a-half year deal of 200 million euros per season. Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia recently provided an update on the rumours. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, he said, "If you want to know anything about Cristiano Ronaldo, just ask. I'm not talking about this story, you know. Let us now wait. Our championship is set to resume."

