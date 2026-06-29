Ronaldo praises Messi as Brazilian legend compares Mbappe to his younger self

SPORTS
Brazilian legend Ronaldo hailed Lionel Messi's greatness and also shared an interesting assessment of Kylian Mbappe, comparing him with his own style of playing during his peak days. Check what he said.
Former Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario praised Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France skipper Kylian Mbappe, saying that legacies of such players are not only defined by their records but also by their influence on the sport. While speaking to L'Equipe, Ronaldo said, ''You also have to think about the legacy you leave. But they are both, without a doubt, players who transcend statistics and deserve to be the competition's all-time top scorers.''
He even termed Messi as one of the greatest footballers in history and praised Mbappe, comparing the France captain's style of play to his own during his prime years. ''Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football, and he is still influential and decisive today. As for Mbappe, his playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game,'' he added.
Meanwhile, Messi's Argentina are set to compete against Cape Verde on July 4 at the Miami Stadium, whereas Mbappe-led France will lock horns with Sweden on July 1 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.
In the first match of the Round of 32, Canada defeated South Africa, becoming the first team to qualify for the Round of 16.
Mexico
USA
Germany
Argentina
France
Norway
Colombia
Switzerland
Canada
Brazil
Morocco
Bosnia and Herzegovina
South Africa
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Netherlands
Japan
Sweden
Australia
Spain
Cape Verde
Paraguay
Egypt
Portugal
England
Ghana
Belgium
Senegal
Croatia
DR Congo
Austria
Algeria
Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.
Link: https://www.zee5.com/