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Ronaldo praises Messi as Brazilian legend compares Mbappe to his younger self

Brazilian legend Ronaldo hailed Lionel Messi's greatness and also shared an interesting assessment of Kylian Mbappe, comparing him with his own style of playing during his peak days. Check what he said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 12:21 PM IST

Ronaldo praises Messi as Brazilian legend compares Mbappe to his younger self
Messi is currently the leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)
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Former Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario praised Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France skipper Kylian Mbappe, saying that legacies of such players are not only defined by their records but also by their influence on the sport. While speaking to L'Equipe, Ronaldo said, ''You also have to think about the legacy you leave. But they are both, without a doubt, players who transcend statistics and deserve to be the competition's all-time top scorers.''

 

He even termed Messi as one of the greatest footballers in history and praised Mbappe, comparing the France captain's style of play to his own during his prime years. ''Messi is one of the greatest players in the history of football, and he is still influential and decisive today. As for Mbappe, his playing style reminds me of myself at my peak. He is one of the greatest players in football today and a natural heir to the legends of the game,'' he added.

 

Meanwhile, Messi's Argentina are set to compete against Cape Verde on July 4 at the Miami Stadium, whereas Mbappe-led France will lock horns with Sweden on July 1 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 29 at 7 08 19 AM

 

In the first match of the Round of 32, Canada defeated South Africa, becoming the first team to qualify for the Round of 16.

 

List of all teams qualified for the Round of 32

 

Mexico

USA

Germany

Argentina

France

Norway

Colombia

Switzerland

Canada

Brazil

Morocco

Bosnia and Herzegovina

South Africa

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

Spain

Cape Verde

Paraguay

Egypt

Portugal

England

Ghana

Belgium

Senegal

Croatia

DR Congo

Austria

Algeria

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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