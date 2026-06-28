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Ronaldo's Portugal miss top spot in Group K after frustrating stalemate against Colombia

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Ronaldo's Portugal miss top spot in Group K after frustrating stalemate against Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal were forced to settle for a goalless draw against Colombia in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K fixture. With this result, Portugal finished in the second place in the group, whereas Colombia topped it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Ronaldo's Portugal miss top spot in Group K after frustrating stalemate against Colombia
Portugal finished second in Group K with five points. (Pic Credits: Instagram/cristiano)
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Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal again failed to register a win in the group stage after their third and final clash against Colombia ended in a 0-0 draw in Miami. With this result, Colombia are confirmed as Group K toppers with seven points and two wins out of three matches, whereas Portugal are in the second spot with just five points and one win in three games. To top Group K, Colombia needed only a draw while Portugal required a win to secure first place in the group.

 

During the stoppage time, Davinson Sanchez scored a goal, which, after the VAR, was ruled out as the assistant referee flagged him marginally offside.

 

Deets about Portugal vs Colombia clash

 

Ronaldo-led Portugal were held to a hard-fought 0-0 draw by Colombia in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match. During the game, Colombia's disciplined defensive display frustrated Portugal throughout the match. Portugal enjoyed more of the ball but could not break down Colombia's strong defence.

 

The South American side remained dangerous on the counterattack and also came close to breaking the deadlock on a few occasions. In the end, neither team could find the winning goal.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

 

However, both sides secured places in the Round of 32 as they finished in the top two spots of their group. With this result, Colombia finished at the top of Group K with seven points, while Portugal advanced as runners-up with five points.

 

Talking about the fixtures of the next round, Portugal will face Croatia on July 3 in Toronto, whereas Colombia are set to lock horns with Ghana on July 4 in Kansas City.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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