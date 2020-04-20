'Ronaldo is ruthless but Messi will torture you': Wayne Rooney picks one to settle debate

After David Beckham, it was Wayne Rooney who was questioned about who according to him was the GOAT - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Rooney spent many years with Ronaldo but he admitted that Messi edges the debate between the two.

Despite his links to the Juventus superstar, England's record goalscorer spoke about Messi's brilliance, which he witnessed in two Champions League defeats to Barcelona.

Talking about Ronaldo's early stage while at Manchester United, Rooney wrote in his Sunday Times column, "Ronaldo wasn't as focused on goals when we started playing together but you could see that all he wanted was to be the best player in the world".

"He practiced and practiced and began to produce. Cristiano has become an incredible scorer and he and Messi are arguably the best two players the game has seen.

"But despite my friendship with Cristiano, I'd go for Messi. It's for the same reason I loved watching Xavi and Scholes: it's the different things in Messi's game. I've talked about composure and I can't remember seeing Messi score when he has hit the ball as hard as he could. He just rolls them in, makes it so easy.

"Ronaldo is ruthless in the box, a killer. But Messi will torture you before he kills you. With Messi, you just get the impression he is having more fun. Those two have completely changed the game in terms of goalscoring numbers and I don't think they'll ever be matched."

Beckham too had said that "He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

"He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."