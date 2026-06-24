Ronaldo is back! Portugal star breaks Messi's record, creates multi World Cup milestones in one night

Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his mettle after delivering a historic performance for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He scored twice in the group stage contest against Uzbekistan on Tuesday (local time).

Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo cannot keep calm after their favourite star made a brilliant comeback during Portugal's second group-stage match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronaldo, who was heavily criticised after the tournament opener against DR Congo, proved his mettle again in last night's match. In the match against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo produced a record-breaking performance with a brace as Portugal registered a convincing victory.

Records tumble as Ronaldo surpasses Messi and creates history

With this performance, Ronaldo also scripted history and registered several World Cup records to his name. He has now become the oldest player to score multiple goals in a FIFA World Cup game, surpassing Argentina's Lionel Messi's record, which was set after Leo scored twice against Austria at the age of 38 years and 363 days earlier this week.

Not only this, but Ronaldo has also become the only player ever to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cups. He opened his goalscoring account in 2006 and since then has scored in each of the tournaments every four years.

Apart from these records, Ronaldo etched his name in the history books with several other milestones. Ronaldo has also become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cups, taking his total tally to 10 goals.

At the age of 41 years and 138 days, Ronaldo has also become Portugal's oldest goalscorer at a FIFA World Cup. He has also joined an elite group of players, including Denmark's Michael Laudrup and Argentina's Messi, who hold the unique distinction of being both the youngest and oldest scorer for their country in World Cups.

Portugal take control of Group K after Ronaldo's masterclass

Talking about the Portugal vs Uzbekistan game, Ronaldo scored his first goal of the tournament within 6 minutes of the match, while the second one came in the 39th minute. After registering a comfortable win, Portugal are now leading Group K with four points and are set to face Colombia in the third and final league stage match on Saturday, June 27.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/