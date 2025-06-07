Gauff wins her second Grand Slam title, marking her first on Roland Garros, highlighting the growing rivalry between her and Sabalenka, who both showcase exceptional skill and sportsmanship.

In an electrifying showdown on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Coco Gauff clinched her first French Open title by overcoming World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set final, with scores of 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. The match kicked off with both players showcasing their incredible skills, leading to a fiercely contested first set. Sabalenka narrowly took the tiebreak, 7-5, demonstrating her aggressive baseline game and powerful serves.

But Gauff wasn’t about to back down. She bounced back in the second set, taking advantage of Sabalenka's unforced errors and shaky serving. With her strategic play and unwavering spirit, Gauff dominated the set 6-2, bringing the match back to even.

The final set truly highlighted Gauff's determination and tactical brilliance. After breaking Sabalenka's serve, she kept her cool under pressure, ultimately sealing the set 6-4 and claiming the championship.

This victory marks Gauff's second Grand Slam title, following her win at the 2023 U.S. Open, and her first on the clay courts of Roland Garros. The match underscored the rising rivalry between Gauff and Sabalenka, with both athletes displaying remarkable skill and sportsmanship. As Gauff revels in this achievement, the tennis world eagerly looks forward to their future battles on the grand stage. Gauff also took home a prize of €2.55 million (around 25 crore).

