Rohit Sharma wants to meet this footballer and it’s not Ronaldo, Messi or Mbappe

Team India and Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma has recently revealed one person that he would like to meet in his lifetime. The person is a well-known footballer, arguably one of the best the world has ever seen. Sharma revealed he has many questions for this sporting icon if he ever gets to meet him.

Neither is it Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, nor their able successor Kylian Mbappe. In fact, he isn't a current footballer but one that has been retired for a while but still rules the hearts of millions of fans. If you’ve guessed David Beckham or Brazil’s Ronaldo or Ronaldinho, you’re still not right but pretty close. The footballer that Rohit Sharma wants to meet is the iconic French World Cup winning star Zinedine Zidane.

Sharma revealed to Star Sports that the “one person” that he wants to meet in this life is Zinedine Zidane. The questions that the India skipper wants to ask include his infamous headbutt during the 2006 FIFA World Cup final and his successive UEFA Champions League triumphs as manager with Spanish club Real Madrid.

“Zinedine Zidane. There is lots to ask him, how did he headbutt in that game? What made him do that? As a manager of Real Madrid, how did he manage to pull those championship titles back-to-back with a lot of guys in his team at the end of their career. How did he manage to keep the consistency and get the best of the team in all the matches? These are the things I would ask him and maybe something more,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

(Inputs from IANS)