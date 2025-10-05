Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's prospects appear uncertain as selectors demonstrate their willingness to make tough decisions when necessary.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer
Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee announced squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia on October 4. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Now, former India opener Akash Chopra has opned up on Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli's future. He said Sharma and Kohli have limited their options by retiring from Test cricket earlier this year.

This comment follows the squad announcement for the upcoming Australia tour, where India will compete in three ODIs and five T20Is. Rohit was replaced as captain, with Shubman Gill taking over. The future appears uncertain for the pair, previously considered essential, and they now need strong performances to potentially secure a spot in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe.

Given that Rohit and Virat now only play ODIs, it's uncertain how they will maintain their form and get enough game time. The ODIs and the Indian Premier League (IPL) might not be sufficient to meet the demands of international cricket, and their participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is also in question.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement

Rohit and Virat stepped away from T20Is following the World Cup victory in Barbados last year, and they also retired from Test cricket earlier this year. The Test retirement surprised many fans, although some anticipated it, given their poor performances in Australia.

With Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, and head coach Gautam Gambhir showcasing a willingness to make tough decisions, the future of Rohit and Virat is uncertain. Aakash Chopra believes their situation is a result of their own choices.

What Akash Chopra exactly said on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future?

"They have tied their hands themselves. The moment you retire from the Test format, I thought T20 was absolutely par for the course because when you won the World Cup, you retire, that's fine. But if they had continued playing the Test format, then they would have played a lot more cricket, not just Test cricket, but also first-class cricket elsewhere, and to keep themselves in serious form," Chopra said on ESPNCricinfo.

Virat, who has the most ODI centuries, faces a similar situation to Rohit, despite being two years younger. Chopra emphasizes that both players need consistent runs to secure their spots in the team.

Chopra said, "If you're playing the ODI format, what I said about Rohit also applies to Virat. Virat has outstanding ODI numbers, possibly slightly better than Rohit Sharma, even though Rohit has three double centuries."

He added, "It depends on form; if you keep scoring runs, you stay in the team. If not, someone else might take your place."

