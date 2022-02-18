Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are top three for THIS T20I record

All three—Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam—are not only the leading run scorers for their countries, but also the top players of the game. They have dominated the best bowling attacks through out the world, and now they’re on top of another unique record.

They’re now the top three batsmen to score most 50+ scores in the T20I matches. Before the 2nd T20 match versus West Indies in Eden Gardens on February 18, Sharma had scored 30 fifties in T20Is, and Kohli was at 29 fifties.

In the match, Kohli scored his 30th fifty.

Apart from these two, Babar Azam also has 26 fifty plus scores in T20Is. David Warner follows him with 22 fifty plus scores.

India are 1-0 ahead in the three-match T20I series and need to win Friday’s match to seal the series.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Sheldon Cottrell