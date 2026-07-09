Rohit Sharma touches down in London ahead of England ODIs, starts training at Slough and Swyncombe clubs

Rohit Sharma arrived early in London to train ahead of India’s 3 ODIs vs England from July 14. He’s preparing at local clubs and is fit after a hamstring niggle.

Rohit Sharma has reached London early to start preparing for India’s three-ODI series against England. The former India captain began training at local clubs before joining the squad in Birmingham.

Rohit Sharma begins early prep in London

According to information obtained by Timesofindia.com, Rohit arrived in London ahead of the squad and has already finished a few full practices. To adjust to English conditions, he batted with friends and local club bowlers. His initial destination was the Slough Cricket Club in Berkshire. After that, he relocated to Swyncombe Cricket Club, which is close to Blondin Park. Before the series begins in Birmingham on July 14, Rohit, who now only plays ODIs for India, requested more time to acclimate.

The 39-year-old doesn't want to take any chances because he is aware of the difficulties of batting in England. He has a solid ODI record and loves playing there. The right-hander has amassed the most runs by a visiting hitter in 27 games in England, with 1428 runs at an average of 64.9, with seven hundreds.

Form and fitness ahead of England ODIs

Rohit, after limited play due to a hamstring issue, scored 79 in Chennai against Afghanistan. Despite a slow start, he regained form before being out by Mohammad Nabi. His experience will be vital for India in England, especially as the T20I team adapts to challenging conditions while recovering from the flat IPL pitches.

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Fitness concerns were present before Afghanistan, but the player performed well without discomfort and is in good shape now. Team management hopes early training at Slough and Swyncombe will help him reach peak form quickly. With India aiming to recover, Rohit is expected to anchor the top order and set the tone in the three-match series.