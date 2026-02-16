Rohit Sharma skips handshake but shares 'hug' with Pakistan's Wasim Akram ahead of IND vs PAK clash, watch viral video

The highlight of the pre-match ceremony was Rohit Sharma's interaction with Wasim Akram, as they walked out with the T20 World Cup trophy alongside Sanjog Gupta

Former team India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma shared a warm hug with former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram ahead of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo. The duo's interaction, which included a handshake and brief chat, was captured during the pre-match ceremony and quickly went viral on social media.

Rohit Sharma, who was in Colombo as a brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup, took the opportunity to spread sportsmanship and camaraderie, greeting Indian cricketers and support staff with warm smiles and handshakes.

The highlight of the pre-match ceremony was Rohit Sharma's interaction with Wasim Akram, as they walked out with the T20 World Cup trophy alongside Sanjog Gupta. Before the formal ceremony at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Rohit and Akram shared a brief conversation, posed for pictures, and embraced, sparking a range of reactions among fans online. Akram also shared a hug with Gupta, adding to the warm atmosphere.

Ishan Kishan's supersonic knock

Meanwhile, India's hopes of a strong total were boosted by Ishan Kishan's impressive knock of 77 off 40 balls, which was one of the most entertaining T20I innings by an Indian batter considering the degree of difficulty. Kishan's efforts helped India post a competitive 175/7 after they were asked to bat first.

India dominates Pakistan

Pakistan's chances of chasing down 176 on the Premadasa track were dealt a blow by India's strong bowling performance. Bumrah (2/17) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) were instrumental in dismissing Pakistan's big-hitters, including Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha, to bowl them out for a paltry 114. The result reduced the much-anticipated game to a no-contest, with India now leading 8-1 in all T20 World Cup encounters.