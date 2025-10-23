Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer's heated stump-mic exchange during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI goes viral; watch video: 'Mai call nahi dunga'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's heroics in vain as Australia beat India by 2 wickets to clinch ODI series in Adelaide

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

Cloud seeding in Delhi to take place in next few days after Cessna aircraft departed from Kanpur

New banking rules from Nov 1: Multiple nominees for bank accounts, lockers allowed; check details inside

Good News for Punjab Kings Fans: Ahead of IPL 2026, THIS star cricketer joins Preity Zinta’s team as..., name is...

India's first Rs 100 crore film was made in just Rs 2 crore, had no Khan, Kapoor or Bachchan; earned more than RRR, Jawan, PK, Animal, Pathaan in...

How a passenger’s 23-year fight proved Air India's negligence over contaminated food, awarded compensation of Rs...

Prabhas reveals he ate up to 30 eggs daily for his Baahubali transformation: ' It's very difficult to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol, here’s why he is...

Bihar Election 2025: Who is Mukesh Sahani? VIP party chief picked Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Bihar: Who is Mukesh Sahani, Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her trainer says...

Jennifer Aniston Workout Routine: 5 exercises that keep her in shape at 56, her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeSports

SPORTS

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer's heated stump-mic exchange during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI goes viral; watch video: 'Mai call nahi dunga'

During the match, when Rohit tucked a delivery from Hazlewood, he immediately set off for a run, but Shreyas signaled him to go back. The conversation between was caught on stump mic which later went viral. Watch here.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer's heated stump-mic exchange during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI goes viral; watch video: 'Mai call nahi dunga'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

During India’s innings in the ongoing second ODI against Australia, the stump mic caught a hilarious exchange between opener Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer amidst their crucial 118-run partnership for the third wicket. The duo was heard debating whose call it was to take a single.

During the match, when Rohit tucked a delivery from Hazlewood, he immediately set off for a run, but Shreyas signalled him to go back. Rohit, confident there was a run, said, “Shreyas, this was a single.”

What Rohit Sharma told Shreyas Iyer during IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match?

In response, Iyer said, “Aap karke dekho, mereko mat bolna phir (You call, don’t blame me later).” Rohit then remarked, “Tere ko call dena padhega, wo saatva over daal raha hai (You will have to call first. He is bowling the seventh over).”

Iyer explained, “Mujhe uska angle pata nahi hai. Call do na! (I don’t know his angle. Just give me the call).” To this, Rohit responded, “Mai nahi de sakta hu ye call (I can’t),” and Iyer concluded by saying, “Saamne hai aapke (He’s right in front of you).”

Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan's take on Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer

Aakash Chopra, on commentary, reacted to the conversation and weighed in: "This is an indication for all garden boys. That this is their call. Shreyas was convinced there was no single there. He clearly said no.

His fellow commentator Irfan Pathan added, "That's where experience comes into play. He has bowled seven straight overs. So obviously, he will be tired. Both are making a comeback into the ODIs. They could have taken a run here."

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 

Batting first, India struggled in the powerplay as Xavier Bartlett took two wickets in an over, dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, to leave the visitors reeling at 17/2 in 6.5 overs.

Rohit had a rough start, including surviving a relentless seven-over spell from Josh Hazlewood. However, he found his rhythm to anchor the innings with 73 off 97 balls – laced with nine fours and two sixes.

Iyer supported him well with a steady 61 off 77 balls, including seven boundaries, as the pair shared a 118-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

Although Adam Zampa threatened to trigger another mini-collapse, crucial runs from Axar Patel (44) and a late 37-run stand between Harshit Rana (24) and Arshdeep Singh (13) ensured India posted a competitive total of 264-9.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...
CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Shakti Shalini, film to release on...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
Not US President Donald Trump, Russian President Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free, with no restrictions, they are...
Not Trump, Putin, PM Modi, THESE three leaders can travel world passport-free...
Elon Musk, NASA in war of words: Space agency challenges Space X in 'race to moon', billionaire calls its chief unfit for job
Elon Musk, NASA in war of words: Space agency challenges Space X in 'race to moo
Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...
Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE