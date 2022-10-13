Rohit Sharma says he is 'building a new team', sends internet into a frenzy

Rohit Sharma (File Photo)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday (October 13) took social media by storm as he announced on Twitter that he is ‘building a new team’. As soon as Rohit put out the tweet, it led to speculation among fans, whether he will continue with Mumbai Indians (MI) or not.

Only after other franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals reacted to Rohit's tweet, did fans come to know that he was talking about starting a new collab.

I’m building a new team. Who’s down?, Rohit wrote.

As soon as the Team India captain put out a tweet, Chennai Super Kings also enquired about the same, which led to some speculation regarding Rohit's future.

CSK wrote, "What is going on? Which new team are we talking about @ImRo45? #OwnTheSquad #Collab."

Judging by the hashtag, it later became clear that Rohit's tweet was actually a collaboration, with various Indian cricketers and IPL franchises subsequently putting out tweets, using similar hashtags.

Let's go! @ImRo45 I'm ready for the boys to join the fun! It’s never been bigger and better#collab #OwnTheSquad https://t.co/po52crAU0X — Andre Russell (@Russell12A) October 13, 2022

India had a dismal performance in last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, but the powerhouses of Indian cricket have shifted since then.

As captain and coach, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took over for Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

The new pairing is likely to transform India's fortunes in ICC competitions, as the country has not won a major title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

