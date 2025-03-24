Ritika's decision to like an Instagram post quickly gained attention from fans, sparking speculation that she was supporting Dhanashree's criticism.

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, has recently found herself in hot water after seemingly endorsing a post that took a jab at Dhanashree Verma, the ex-spouse of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, labeling her a "gold digger." This drama has unfolded against the backdrop of Chahal and Dhanashree's divorce proceedings, which wrapped up on March 20, 2025. Things heated up further when a viral video surfaced, featuring Shubhankar Mishra delivering a scathing critique of Dhanashree, and Ritika's public "like" on the post has certainly raised some eyebrows.

Shubhankar Mishra discussed Dhanashree's predicament in the video, implying that she had significant obstacles to overcome in order to start over. By suggesting that Dhanashree might be viewing the money settlement from her divorce as a source of empowerment, he cast doubt on her claims to be a self-made woman. Mishra further pointed out that Chahal was sporting a T-shirt that ridiculed Dhanashree by writing, "Be your own sugar daddy," implying that she was exploiting the divorce to increase her wealth at the price of her morals.

Ritika's choice to like the Instagram post instantly attracted fans leading to speculation that she was supporting Dhanashree's criticism. Although Ritika has not publicly addressed the issue, her admirers have surely been talking about the intricacies of their relationships and the ongoing drama surrounding their divorce as a result of her social media posts.

In the case of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who got married in 2020, their recent divorce after more than 18 months of living apart has certainly caught a lot of eyes. While the details surrounding their split are still under wraps, the hefty alimony of Rs 4.75 crore that Dhanashree reportedly received has stirred up quite a bit of controversy. Chahal's lawyer confirmed the divorce, saying, "The court has granted the decree of divorce, officially ending their marital union."

Amidst all this, Dhanashree's new music video, "Dekha Ji Dekha Maine," has sparked quite a buzz. It was released on the same day as her divorce and explores themes of infidelity and toxic relationships. Fans have been quick to draw connections between the song's narrative and Dhanashree's own life, especially after her intriguing response when asked about her feelings post-divorce. With a subtle hint, she cryptically said, "Gaana suno pehle," suggesting her strength while leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

This evolving story has surely captured the public's interest and many people have begun to speculate about the feelings and intentions of those involved. Whether Ritika's actions were deliberate or just a coincidence they have surely fuelled the flames of this high-profile divorce drama.

